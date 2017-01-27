LOOK: Yankees' new Spring Training hat leaked and it has pinstripes
Also, the Ohio contingent has been heard from, at least insofar as spring lids are concerned
Last spring, the Yankees went for a bit of a new look with their Spring Training hat -- a white base with blue brim and backing. This time around, though, they're incorporating a familiar flourish ...
Leak gives a sneak peek at the 2017 #MLB Spring Training uniforms #Yankees— Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) January 27, 2017
More photos and details here: https://t.co/g9cS05AxMMpic.twitter.com/qLlMkFMHLi
Pinstripes? Present and accounted for. As you can also see, the "interstate" patch makes a return. Hereby: I'm fine with it. Spring Training caps are a good vehicle for experimentation, and that's what we see here. Of course, the prevailing mission is to make something distinct enough that fans will purchase it. Perhaps they've achieved that goal here. In conclusion, the Yankees would like you to give them your money.
Also, the Ohio contingent has now been heard from, at least insofar as spring lids are concerned ...
For those of you asking, the New Era #AZspringtraining hats have arrived! Call the Team Shop (623-882-3128) to order today! @Indians@Redspic.twitter.com/C7otU42jvk— Goodyear Ballpark (@GoodyearBP) January 26, 2017
Hats, people.
Our Latest Stories
-
Who's going to close for the Nationals?
A free agent? A trade? Stay in house? GM Mike Rizzo has some options
-
Padres offer credit for Chargers apparel
Good news: your Chargers clothing isn't complete worthless after the team moved to Los Ang...
-
Reliving 1982 CWS trick play
Let's watch Miami pull out the deception at the expense of Wichita State
-
Manfred, Indians discuss Wahoo logo
Discussions are ongoing, Manfred said
-
Demise of 'workhorse' starting pitcher
Starting pitcher workloads are on the decline for a number of reasons
-
Rangers' Diekman out for first half
Diekman has battled ulcerative colitis since childhood
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre