LOOK: Yankees' new Spring Training hat leaked and it has pinstripes

Also, the Ohio contingent has been heard from, at least insofar as spring lids are concerned

Last spring, the Yankees went for a bit of a new look with their Spring Training hat -- a white base with blue brim and backing. This time around, though, they're incorporating a familiar flourish ...

Pinstripes? Present and accounted for. As you can also see, the "interstate" patch makes a return. Hereby: I'm fine with it. Spring Training caps are a good vehicle for experimentation, and that's what we see here. Of course, the prevailing mission is to make something distinct enough that fans will purchase it. Perhaps they've achieved that goal here. In conclusion, the Yankees would like you to give them your money.

Also, the Ohio contingent has now been heard from, at least insofar as spring lids are concerned ...

Hats, people.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

