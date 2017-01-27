LOOK: Yankees' new Spring Training hat leaked and it has pinstripes

Last spring, the Yankees went for a bit of a new look with their Spring Training hat -- a white base with blue brim and backing. This time around, though, they're incorporating a familiar flourish ...

Leak gives a sneak peek at the 2017 #MLB Spring Training uniforms #Yankees



More photos and details here: https://t.co/g9cS05AxMMpic.twitter.com/qLlMkFMHLi — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) January 27, 2017

Pinstripes? Present and accounted for. As you can also see, the "interstate" patch makes a return. Hereby: I'm fine with it. Spring Training caps are a good vehicle for experimentation, and that's what we see here. Of course, the prevailing mission is to make something distinct enough that fans will purchase it. Perhaps they've achieved that goal here. In conclusion, the Yankees would like you to give them your money.

Also, the Ohio contingent has now been heard from, at least insofar as spring lids are concerned ...

For those of you asking, the New Era #AZspringtraining hats have arrived! Call the Team Shop (623-882-3128) to order today! @Indians@Redspic.twitter.com/C7otU42jvk — Goodyear Ballpark (@GoodyearBP) January 26, 2017

Hats, people.