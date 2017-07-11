Looking for a baseball fix? MLB Network has a special on the late-'90s Indians

With the All-Star Game in the rearview mirror after Tuesday night, we are baseball free for two days. For some, that's two too many. If you need a baseball fix, however, there's at least a shred of good news. MLB Network Presents "The Dynasty that Almost Was" about the stellar Cleveland Indians teams of the late-1990s will air Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

As the name lays out, the Indians were stacked for several years and could have very easily been a dynasty with a few different breaks. They had talent like Albert Belle, Kenny Lofton, Manny Ramirez, Roberto Alomar, Carlos Baerga, Omar Vizquel, Jim Thome, Sandy Alomar Jr. and more. Just a loaded cabinet full of position-playing studs. They won the AL Central six out of seven years and the AL pennant twice, but failed to lock down a World Series title. Hence the dynasty that "almost was."

Here are some clips:

As noted, the show is narrated by actor Corbin Bernsen, who many baseball fans know as Indians third baseman Roger Dorn from "Major League."

I've gotten a look at the whole episode and I can assure you that this is a good baseball fix for those looking for one on an otherwise baseball-less Wednesday.