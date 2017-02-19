LSU honors entire Air Force, Army teams as part of in-game 'Soldier Salute'

Your feel-good moment of the college baseball weekend

The college baseball season is underway. At Louisiana State University, the return of weekend home games means the return of the popular “Soldier Salute” program -- in which the LSU team and fan base honors a service member.

Over the weekend, LSU took it a step further -- honoring the entire Air Force and Army baseballs teams with whom they were playing against. That meant ever-rare in-game handshake lines. Take a look:

For the competitive folks in the crowd, rest assured that same generosity did not extend to the rest of the weekend. LSU topped Army by a combined 16-0 score in a doubleheader -- senior southpaw Jared Poche threw a seven-inning no-hitter in the second of those games. Meanwhile, at last check LSU held a 7-3 lead over Air Force. 

Still, nice gestures on LSU’s part all the same. 

