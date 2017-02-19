LSU honors entire Air Force, Army teams as part of in-game 'Soldier Salute'

The college baseball season is underway. At Louisiana State University, the return of weekend home games means the return of the popular “Soldier Salute” program -- in which the LSU team and fan base honors a service member.

Over the weekend, LSU took it a step further -- honoring the entire Air Force and Army baseballs teams with whom they were playing against. That meant ever-rare in-game handshake lines. Take a look:

For this afternoon's Soldier Salute, we honored the players from @ArmyWP_Baseball! pic.twitter.com/kGoqwNtyT2 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 18, 2017 As they did yesterday for Army, #LSU honoring entire Air Force team for Soldier Salute. LSU shaking hands with the entire squad. pic.twitter.com/t0LPhe08xt — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 19, 2017

For the competitive folks in the crowd, rest assured that same generosity did not extend to the rest of the weekend. LSU topped Army by a combined 16-0 score in a doubleheader -- senior southpaw Jared Poche threw a seven-inning no-hitter in the second of those games. Meanwhile, at last check LSU held a 7-3 lead over Air Force.

Still, nice gestures on LSU’s part all the same.