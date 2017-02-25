Lucas Duda's nagging back and hip issues may clear up the Mets' outfield logjam

After re-signing Yoenis Cespedes back in November, the Mets spent the rest of the offseason looking to trade a veteran outfielder. Jay Bruce was, by far, the most rumored to go. Curtis Granderson’s name came up a few times as well.

Ultimately, the Mets were never able to trade an outfielder, so when spring training opened a few days ago, the team had five outfielders for four roster spots. Cespedes, Bruce, and Granderson joined Michael Conforto and Juan Lagares on the outfield depth chart. That’s one too many outfielders.

As these things tend to do, this depth “problem” may have already taken care of itself. First baseman Lucas Duda, who missed most of last season with a back issue, is not only still having some problems, but now his hips are acting up as well.

Lucas Duda had two cortisone injections in each hip, per TC. Felt soreness in back recently then in hips. Unclear how long this'll linger. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) February 25, 2017

Manager Terry Collins told reporters Bruce, as well as second baseman Neil Walker, will begin taking ground balls at first base in case Duda’s back and hip issues continue to linger. Using Bruce at first would take care of the outfield question.

Bruce, to his credit, has always been a team-first guy, and he didn’t complain at all while being shopped this winter. He played three games (two starts) at first base while with the Reds two years ago, so while it’s not his natural position, it’s not completely foreign to him either. Some experience is better than none.

Playing Bruce at first while Duda is out would allow the Mets to play Cespedes and Granderson in the outfield full-time while platooning Conforto and Lagares. That’s their best outfield alignment. These depth issues -- having too many good players is not a problem, it’s a “problem” -- always seem to disappear.