Maddon on World Series criticism: 'I find it humorous that people want to go there'

The Chicago Cubs are just over a month away from beginning the process of defending their World Series crown -- the organization's first in more than a century.

Yet that hasn't stopped manager Joe Maddon from speaking out against those who second-guessed his moves last October -- namely his decision to use Aroldis Chapman in Game 6 of the World Series. Here's what Maddon said, per CBS Chicago:

"I find it humorous that people want to go there," Maddon said Wednesday while speaking at his "Thanksmas" dinner for the homeless. "After all, we won 103 games. We had to beat the Giants and Dodgers and Indians to win the World Series, so we got through the NLDS, the NLCS and then World Series. "And people want to focus on one moment where I totally disagree with them, and I can't convince them of that. There's nothing I can do about perception and interpretation. That's up to to the brain, the mind and the heart of the beholder. For me, my interpretation is what I did, and I had that planned before the game began. To try to influence somebody else to change their mind, then it almost appears I'm trying to make an excuse, which I won't do."

In a sense, you can kind of understand Maddon's point -- it's been months, and the Cubs won the World Series anyway, so what is there left to discuss? But Maddon's also been around long enough to know that being first- and second-guessed is the nature of the beast -- and that taking an aggressive approach, and this qualifies as such, toward that dissent could spur even more in the future, now that people know it eats at him.

To Maddon's credit, he did get in one nice dig -- pointing out that everyone wanted Ben Zobrist out of the cleanup spot, yet it was Zobrist who delivered the go-ahead double in Game 7. Still, it's probably in everyone's best interest -- including Maddon's -- if the focus shifts to 2017 sooner rather than later.