Major League Baseball partners with 'Game of Thrones' to reach younger audience

Part of Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred’s to-do list is figuring out how to make the sport appeal to a younger demographic. While most of Manfred’s proposed solutions include improving the time of play, the one that was announced on Wednesday has nothing to do with the on-the-field action.

Rather, MLB has partnered with Game of Thrones -- the HBO series based on George R.R. Martin’s books. Here are some details, courtesy of Deadline:

Specific promotional offerings have yet to be determined — and will vary by team. But they’ll include development of collectible and co-branded merchandise, ticket packages, giveaways, theme nights, and social media events.

Per Deadline, 19 teams have opted in to the cross-promotional partnership. Exact details are sparse, but the article notes that this effort will be more expansive than the ones previously ran with Marvel and the Star Wars series.

We’ll see what that entails as the season rolls on -- hopefully dragons. For now, give MLB credit: it’s trying to be hip.