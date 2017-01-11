Mariners add speedster Mallex Smith from Braves in their 10th trade of offseason

The Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves have agreed to a trade. Outfielder Mallex Smith and right-handed pitcher Shae Simmons head to Seattle while southpaws Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows go to Atlanta.

"As we continue to construct a deep and flexible roster, Shae and Mallex add to our potential big league mix," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. "Shae has had success pitching at the back end of games in the minors and has shown strikeout ability at all levels. Smith adds to our growing inventory of multi-skilled, athletic outfielders. Both players are young, controllable and have bright futures."

We'll get to the players involved in a second. The big news here is that Dipoto has made a whopping 10 trades this offseason. Ten trades in a little more than two months. Most teams have only made one or two. Ten is remarkable.

That's probably the biggest takeaway of this relatively minor deal. Still, let's look at the players moved.

Mallex Smith would be the biggest name to most. He played in 72 games for the Braves as a rookie, hitting .238/.316/.365 with 16 stolen bases. He played all three outfield positions, but he's a center fielder by trade. The Mariners already have capable center fielders in Leonys Martin and Jarrod Dyson, so Dipoto is definitely stockpiling an outfield capable of having the most range in the majors, should all three play together at times.

Update: The Mariners flipped Smith to the Rays in a subsequent deal on Wednesday. Read more about that trade here.

Mallex Smith heads from Atlanta to Seattle. USATSI

Simmons, 26, has appeared in 33 games in relief in his career, posting a 2.54 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 26 strikeouts against 11 walks in 28 1/3 innings. He has stranded 16 of 21 inherited runners. It's a small sample, but Simmons has seen success at the big-league level.

Over on the Braves' side, they are still stocking up on minor-league arms.

Gohara, a 20-year-old lefty, was 7-2 with a 1.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings across Low-A and Class A last season. He ranked as the Mariners' third-best prospect before the deal, per Baseball America.

Burrows, a 22-year-old lefty, was the Mariners' fourth-round pick out of Alabama last year. In 20 relief appearances in Low-A, he had a 2.55 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings.