Mariners' Christian Bergman makes dubious history in blowout loss to Nationals

Right-hander Christian Bergman made Seattle Mariners history Tuesday night, but probably not in the way he wanted.

On the road against a great hitting Washington Nationals team, Berman allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and two walks in four innings. Washington won the game, obviously (WAS 10, SEA 1). Here's the line score so you can see it for yourself:

Christian Bergman had a terrible night Tuesday. CBS Sports

Bergman is the second Mariners starter to allow 10 runs in the last week -- Yovani Gallardo allowed 10 runs (nine earned) in 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday -- and he's only the fourth Mariners starter to allow 14 hits in a game. Here's the list:

Christian Bergman: May 23, 2017 vs. Nationals

May 23, 2017 vs. Nationals Brandon Maurer : May 9, 2014 vs. Kansas City Royals

May 9, 2014 vs. Doug Fister : May 7, 2011 vs. White Sox

May 7, 2011 vs. White Sox Greg Hibbard: May 24, 1994 vs. Oakland Athletics

According to MLB.com, Bergman finished with a minus-22 Game Score on Tuesday. Game Score is a stat that scores a pitcher's performance using a points system based on things like hits allowed, walks, strikeouts, etc. The average Game Score is 50. Bergman was at minus-22. Yikes.

Bergman's performance is easily the worst in Mariners history by Game Score -- Jamie Moyer had a minus-9 Game Score years ago -- and one of the worst in baseball history overall. Here are the last five instances of a minus-20 Game Score or worse:

Date IP H R ER BB K HR Game Score Christian Bergman, Mariners 5/23/17 4 14 10 10 2 0 4 -22 Mike Oquist, Athletics 8/3/98 5 16 14 14 3 3 4 -21 Chubby Dean, Athletics 9/28/40 8 19 16 14 5 1 1 -20 Hod Lisenbee, Athletics 9/11/36 8 26 17 14 4 1 2 -35 Carl Doyle, Athletics 7/28/36 4 2/3 16 15 10 6 1 0 -23

Lots of A's pitchers! They were still in Philadelphia for three of those games, of course. Two of those games, the Dean and Lisenbee games, were old school "the pitcher pitches as long as we need him" games, where they were just left in to wear it. There were very few relief pitchers back in the day.

Christian Bergman had one of the worst starts in Mariners history Tuesday. USATSI

Bergman, 29, has some prior major-league experience with the Colorado Rockies , and his previous two starts this season were pretty good. He allowed three runs in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays , then tossed 7 1/3 scoreless frames against the Athletics. He is currently in Seattle's rotation because of injuries to Felix Hernandez (shoulder), Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder), James Paxton (forearm), and Drew Smyly (flexor).

Needless to say, the Mariners hope to get those guys back as soon as possible. They don't want to continue trotting Bergman out there and risk historically terrible performances.