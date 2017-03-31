Mariners' Drew Smyly to open season on DL, reportedly out six to eight weeks

Mariners lefty Drew Smyly saw a doctor earlier this week after a bullpen session left his arm feeling less than normal. Now, there’s a diagnosis and a timeline ...

#Mariners LHP Drew Smyly has a flexor strain. Tentative recovery is 6-8 weeks. No surgery currently anticipated. — Bob Dutton (@TNT_Mariners) March 31, 2017

So that’s up to two months without the hurler who was supposed to stabilize the back of the Seattle rotation. That’s not good news, and of course there’s risk that such injuries cascade into something worse. The good news, as noted above, is that it’s not currently thought as surgery-worthy. While this injury is new for Smyly, he dealt with major shoulder problems in 2015.

The M’s acquired Smyly from Tampa Bay in January. The 27-year-old has pitched to a 108 ERA+ and 3.43 K/BB ratio across parts of five big-league seasons. Of Smyly’s 156 career games, 56 have been starts. During the recent World Baseball Classic, Smyly turned in 4 2/3 dominant innings for Team USA in a start against Venezuela. While Smyly is on the shelf, Ariel Miranda figures to replace him in the Mariners’ rotation.