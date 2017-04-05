Mariners drop to 0-2, but here's why Seattle fans shouldn't panic just yet

The Mariners dropped a second straight game to the Astros on Tuesday, falling 2-1 (box score) after getting shut out on Opening Day. But while Mariners fans may already be getting ready for same old, same old with a team that’s perennially disappointed in recent years, there are actually reasons to be encouraged despite the team’s 0-2 start.

OK, so first things first. It stinks to start the season 0-2, particularly as a fan base that likely was very hopeful heading into the season. I get that. But there’s gotta be perspective on 160 games remaining. If this team is good enough to go 88-72, that’s a potential playoff team.

Considering they turned in an 87-75 Pythagorean last year, 0-2 doesn’t seem that insurmountable, right?

In terms of the lack of hitting, two things:

A team with Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager and some fine complimentary pieces is going to hit. I’d attribute a lot of that to what the Mariners were facing on the mound in these two games.

On that latter point, the Astros got two fantastic starts from a pair of question marks in Dallas Keuchel (2016’s subpar performance) and Lance McCullers (an injury risk who has battled control issues). Those two are excellent when at their best, and unfortunately for the Mariners, they saw close to exactly that for two games in a row.

There are some silver linings in these first two games, though. I promise.

Felix Hernandez struck out six and walked none. Sure, he gave up two home runs, but George Springer and Carlos Correa are very powerful hitters. And that’s all he gave up.

On Tuesday, Hisashi Iwakuma allowed two runs on four hits in six innings. Only a pair of homers got him -- and the Crawford Boxes really helped on the Marwin Gonzalez homer that was the difference.

Given that 2016 looked like a big decline for both of these starters and how much more the rotation is a question than the lineup, I’d say the Mariners can feel about as good as any 0-2 team should. If you can get that type of performance from that pair of starters a majority of the time and add it to the typical production you’d expect to see from a lineup anchored by Cano, Cruz and Seager, you’ll have a team that’s going to win plenty of games, no matter what the standings say after two games.