Mariners reportedly close to five-year, $70M extension with shortstop Jean Segura

The Mariners are reportedly close to locking up excellent hitting shortstop Jean Segura through the 2022 season. The deal will reportedly guarantee Segura $70 million over five years, reports Hector Gomez and MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

Segura, 27, had a rough final two years in Milwaukee before being traded to Arizona prior to last season. With the Diamondbacks, he hit .319/.368/.499 (122 OPS+) with 41 doubles, seven triples, 20 homers, 33 steals and 102 runs. He led the NL in hits. It was a career resurgence.

Segura was then traded to the Mariners last offseason and is actually hitting even better. He owns a .341/.391/.462 line, good for leading the AL in hitting. He's not a great defender at shortstop, but Segura's bat makes him a quality player for sure. He's currently sidelined with a high ankle sprain that could cause him to miss up to two months.

So the Segura and Robinson Cano double-play duo should stays intact for at least five more years. Segura was set for arbitration this coming offseason before hitting free agency after next year, so the Mariners will buy out four free-agent years and likely Segura's entire prime with this deal.

Segura will join Cano, Felix Hernandez and Kyle Seager as the only Mariners post-arbitration that are signed past the 2018 season. After this year, if the Mariners decline options on Hisashi Iwakuma and Yovani Gallardo, $22 million comes off the books from this year's payroll. So while they have some big deals on the payroll, by no means will they be stretched thin long-term monetarily.

The Mariners entered Tuesday 28-30, having won seven of their last eight games.