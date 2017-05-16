Mariners' Robinson Cano hits disabled list for first time in over a decade

The Mariners woes with injuries continued recently when second baseman Robinson Cano injured his quadriceps. He was initially expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday after being a late scratch from the lineup on Monday. Instead, the Mariners have announced that he's landed on the disabled list, retroactive to May 13. Boog Powell was called up to take Cano's roster spot.

The big news here is that Cano is on the DL for only the second time in his career and the last time it happened was back in 2006. That's a remarkable run of durability.

Of course, this year's Mariners have been anything but durable. Cano joins Mitch Haniger, Shawn O'Malley, Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma, James Paxton, Drew Smyly, Ryan Weber, Evan Marshall, Evan Scribner and Shae Simmons on the Mariners' disabled list. That's an entire rotation and two starting position players.

The Mariners enter Tuesday 18-21, which is pretty good considering they started 1-5 and have had all these injuries.

Cano, 34, is hitting .296/.362/.533 (148 OPS+) with eight doubles, eight homers and 28 RBI in 34 games this season. He's eligible to come off the DL on May 23.