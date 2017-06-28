Mariners' Smyly to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss rest of season

When the Seattle Mariners assembled their new-look rotation during the winter, one of the key moves was acquiring left-hander Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays. Smyly had dealt with arm trouble in the past, but was coming off his first career 30-start season. There was risk there, sure, yet the hope was he'd make enough starts to provide sufficient value as a mid-rotation starter.

So much for that idea: the Mariners announced on Wednesday that Smyly would undergo Tommy John surgery, thus ensuring the season will come and go without him making a single appearance.

Drew Smyly has a torn UCL and will undergo Tommy John surgery — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 28, 2017

Smyly will try to return in about 12 months' time, though it's possible he won't return until the second half of 2018. Given that Smyly will qualify for free agency after next season, that means his Mariners career -- if he is to have one -- is likely to be short and unmemorable.

That's a rough break for Smyly and for general manager Jerry Dipoto, who had seemingly made a savvy deal to get a good pitcher.