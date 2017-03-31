Mariners vs. Astros start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us, and the 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October gets started on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.

When: Monday, 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Minute Maid Park

TV: Root Sports Northwest, Root Sports Southwest

Streaming: MLB.tv

Odds: TBA

The probables

He’s coming off a disappointing 2016 season, but after a strong spring (in which he struck out 14 batters in 13 innings against only one walk), King Felix will make his franchise-record 10th Opening Day start on Monday. Will he be able to keep Jose Altuve in check? In 24 career at-bats against Hernandez, Altuve is batting .542.

Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award in 2015 but regressed significantly last season. In event, he’ll be making his third straight Opening Day start for Houston. Will his sinker-heavy approach continue working despite a potentially rising strike zone? Needless to say, the 2017 season will be a critical one for Keuchel.