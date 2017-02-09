Marlins fans are happy after hearing news of possible Jeffrey Loria Marlins sale
The deal is not done, however, Marlins fans are as happy as they have been in years
Thursday morning, Forbes reported Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has a "handshake agreement" in place to sell the team to an unknown buyer for $1.6 billion. The sale is not imminent because the buyer's money is tied up in real estate, and MLB has debt limits that need to be satisfied.
Needless to say, Marlins fans were thrilled to hear Loria may be selling the team. Loria is -- and this isn't an exaggeration -- the most disliked owner in baseball if not all of sports. His numerous fire sales and broken promises have left fans jilted, understandably. So, when word got out a sale may be coming, Marlins fans and baseball fans in general took to Twitter to celebrate. Check it out:
Jeffrey Loria selling the Marlins? pic.twitter.com/JwlSwWMwra— Brandon Shaw (@Shawzyy) February 9, 2017
Loria's "handshake" agreement to sell @Marlins has been all over internet lately. pic.twitter.com/Js3BabmbSD— joseph pytleski (@ShoelessJoeP) February 9, 2017
When you find out Loria is selling the Marlins @LeBatardShowpic.twitter.com/J72W2emZid— E. Hizzle (@ERock_85) February 9, 2017
It's not even an exaggeration to say that Marlins fans would celebrate Loria selling the team about as much as we did when we won a WS.— Matt Valdes (@MattUM02) February 9, 2017
MLB is rid of the worst owner in baseball. Fantastic day! Good riddance Jeff Loria— The Coganator (@StephenCogan) February 9, 2017
#Marlins fans when they hear that Loria is selling the team. #MLBpic.twitter.com/Jw9prMzBlZ— The Ledge (@TheLedgeSports) February 9, 2017
Loria selling the Marlins?! David Samson gone?!?! pic.twitter.com/KP0j5mGw1U— J.P. Gilbert (@jpgilbert) February 9, 2017
Jeffrey Loria and David Samson. Thank you for all the great years. pic.twitter.com/NxTFDI1wdT— A. Nostro (@anostro) February 9, 2017
Loria potentially selling team is bringing out a lot of closet Marlins fans. People have been waiting for this for a long time.— MRP (@outlawnole) February 9, 2017
¡Jeffrey Loria llegó a un acuerdo para vender a los Marlins y los fanáticos en Miami están celebrando! pic.twitter.com/k1hBD2m5Hq— 12up (@12up_ES) February 9, 2017
Loria's selling the Marlins? pic.twitter.com/HmvzoBU9zz— Steve Gallagher (@stevegallagher2) February 9, 2017
But a handshake from Jeffrey Loria means nothing https://t.co/Gy4Sj0x6yn— Sober Jays Fan (@SoberJaysFan) February 9, 2017
'agreement' & 'loria' are now trending in #Miamihttps://t.co/sRyzzH1GjRpic.twitter.com/PgEeosZdR6— Trendsmap Miami (@TrendsMiami) February 9, 2017
LORIA IS SELLING THE MARLINS pic.twitter.com/mjvrZWv83a— Mark Laming (@marklaming19) February 9, 2017
Whoever is in a handshake agreement w/ #Loria better check for their watch, rings and wallet after they get finished shaking hands with him— Kayaa2Coley4TheTD (@ICSTUPIDPPL05) February 9, 2017
The identity of the prospective buyer is unknown, though the Forbes report identified the person as a real estate developer based in New York. Who could that be?
Marlins are being sold for 1.6 billion to an unnamed New York based Real Estate Developer?— Jake Radford (@JakeRadford95) February 9, 2017
Donald Trump bought the Marlins
Oh dear.
