Marlins fans are happy after hearing news of possible Jeffrey Loria Marlins sale

The deal is not done, however, Marlins fans are as happy as they have been in years

Thursday morning, Forbes reported Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has a "handshake agreement" in place to sell the team to an unknown buyer for $1.6 billion. The sale is not imminent because the buyer's money is tied up in real estate, and MLB has debt limits that need to be satisfied.

Needless to say, Marlins fans were thrilled to hear Loria may be selling the team. Loria is -- and this isn't an exaggeration -- the most disliked owner in baseball if not all of sports. His numerous fire sales and broken promises have left fans jilted, understandably. So, when word got out a sale may be coming, Marlins fans and baseball fans in general took to Twitter to celebrate. Check it out:

The identity of the prospective buyer is unknown, though the Forbes report identified the person as a real estate developer based in New York. Who could that be?

Oh dear.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

