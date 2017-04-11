Marlins president Samson: Would not shock me if team is sold by the end of 2017

Earlier this year, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria reportedly had a handshake agreement to sell the club for $1.6 billion . The deal fell apart because of political reasons .

Loria is still trying to sell the club -- Derek Jeter is said to among those interested -- and on Tuesday, team president David Samson said he wouldn’t be surprised if the team is sold by the end of this season.

Samson: "It would not shock me" if Marlins have new ownership by end of season. — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) April 11, 2017

According to franchise valuations released by Forbes on Tuesday, the Marlins are currently worth $940,000,000 making them the 25th most valuable franchise in MLB. Loria purchased the team for $158.3 million back in 2002.

Keep in mind the franchise value does not automatically equal the sale price. There are many other factors at play. The Marlins have a relatively new ballpark, no onerous long-term contracts aside from Giancarlo Stanton‘s, and they’re due for a new local television contract soon. All of that will impact the club’s value on the open market.

Bottom line, Loria appears to be very serious about selling the Marlins. Samson’s comments Tuesday only reinforce that point.