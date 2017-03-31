Marlins vs. Nationals start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us. The 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October gets started on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals.

When: Monday, 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: Nationals Park

TV: FoxSports Florida, MASN

Streaming: MLB.tv

Odds: TBA

The Probables

Volquez makes his second straight Opening Day start and also makes his Marlins debut. Last season, he pitched to a 5.37 ERA and 1.83 K/BB ratio in 34 starts for the Royals. He’s going into his age-33 season. Miami signed him to a two-year, $22 million deal this winter.

Strasburg gets the Opening Day nod for the Nats because ace and reigning NL Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is still wrapping up his recovery from an offseason finger injury. Last season, Strasburg put up an ERA+ of 116 and made the All-Star team but once again saw his season cut short because of arm problems.