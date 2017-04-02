Masahiro Tanaka posted the worst Opening Day start in Yankees history

The New York Yankees did not start the season the way they would’ve liked. Ace Masahiro Tanaka was ineffective against the Tampa Bay Rays, departing after just 2 2/3 innings.

During Tanaka’s outing, he allowed eight hits on seven runs, including two home runs. He also walked two batters while fanning three. That performance carried some historical significance, as it turns out.

Masahiro Tanaka: 1st Yankee Opening Day Starter in last 100 seasons to allow 7+ ER and 2+ HR. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) April 2, 2017

But Tanaka’s poorness goes beyond that nugget. His Game Score (six) was the worst ever posted by a Yankees starter on Opening Day, according to Baseball-Reference. What’s more is that it represents the first time a Yankees starter has opened the year with a single-digit Game Score:

Pitcher Season Opponent Game Score Allie Reynolds 1950 BOS 10 Mel Stottlemyre 1973 BOS 15 Roger Clemens 2002 BAL 16 CC Sabathia 2009 BAL 18 Ray Caldwell 1917 BOS 20 Red Ruffing 1938 BOS 20

On the bright side, Tanaka should receive ample opportunities this season to make better starts. On the not-so-bright side, it’s not like he can do much worse.