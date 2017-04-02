Masahiro Tanaka posted the worst Opening Day start in Yankees history

Tanaka's Game Score was the lowest for a Yankees Opening Day starter

The New York Yankees did not start the season the way they would’ve liked. Ace Masahiro Tanaka was ineffective against the Tampa Bay Rays, departing after just 2 2/3 innings. 

During Tanaka’s outing, he allowed eight hits on seven runs, including two home runs. He also walked two batters while fanning three. That performance carried some historical significance, as it turns out.

But Tanaka’s poorness goes beyond that nugget. His Game Score (six) was the worst ever posted by a Yankees starter on Opening Day, according to Baseball-Reference. What’s more is that it represents the first time a Yankees starter has opened the year with a single-digit Game Score:

PitcherSeasonOpponentGame Score
Allie Reynolds1950BOS10
Mel Stottlemyre1973BOS15
Roger Clemens2002BAL16
CC Sabathia2009BAL18
Ray Caldwell1917BOS20
Red Ruffing1938BOS20

On the bright side, Tanaka should receive ample opportunities this season to make better starts. On the not-so-bright side, it’s not like he can do much worse.

