Matt Boyd reportedly wins rotation spot as Tigers send Anibal Sanchez to the bullpen

Earlier this week, Matt Snyder wrote about Detroit Tigers right-hander Anibal Sanchez -- more specifically, Snyder wrote about Sanchez’s impressive spring, which serves as an encouraging sign as the veteran attempts to change arm slots. Alas, Sanchez’s spring and nascent transformation might not have been enough to win him a rotation spot.

On Tuesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reported the Tigers were sending Sanchez to the bullpen as a long reliever to begin the season. Matt Boyd, then, is expected to slot in as Detroit’s fifth starter:

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Tigers haven’t announced the move. Sanchez and Boyd have long been the leading contenders for the final spot in the rotation during spring training.

The decision makes sense for the Tigers, who have every reason to favor Boyd. In addition to being younger and under team control for longer, Boyd can boast that he outpitched Sanchez in 2016. He finished with a 91 ERA+ and 2.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 97 innings; Sanchez checked in with a 70 ERA+ and 2.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 153 innings.

Obviously those numbers don’t guarantee Boyd will continue to be the better pitcher, but Sanchez hasn’t been effective since 2014. If the mechanical tweaks take and that changes? Great. But until then, there’s no reason to buy in completely.

Besides, the Tigers owe it to themselves to see what Boyd offers. It’s clear that more time in the minors wouldn’t offer many hints -- mostly because Boyd has dominated Triple-A hitters, pitching to a 2.40 ERA and 3.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 starts.

Fenech also noted that Mike Pelfrey (owed $8 million) could be on his way out soon. Give general manager Al Avila this much: He’s not letting contracts make the roster decisions for him this spring.