Matt Harvey leaves start with injury, but it has nothing to do with his arm

The scoreboard certainly went the Mets’ way on Tuesday night in Philadelphia (NYM-PHI GameTracker), but starter Matt Harvey was forced to leave his start in the sixth inning. Per Wayne Randazzo, Harvey was forced from the game because of a tight left hamstring, which seemed to occur after he covered first base.

Given Harvey’s grim injury history -- Tommy John surgery and thoracic outlet syndrome, just 92 2/3 innings pitched last season -- the good news is that this has nothing to do with his arm. The Mets had a big lead, so this may be nothing more than an abundance of caution. Still, hamstring injuries can be tricky things, so this situation bears monitoring. Again, though, it’s not his arm.

Harvey looked strong in his first start of the season against the Braves on April 6, and on Tuesday night he struck out six and walked one while allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Phillies.