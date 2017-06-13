Meet the MLB prospect who uses leather work gloves in place of batting gloves
Dalton Wheat is unorthodox in one way
You've probably never heard of Miami Marlins prospect Dalton Wheat. For good reason, too. He's a 23-year-old hitting .239/.357/.338 in the South Atlantic League, where the average player is roughly 18 months younger.
Yet there is something about Wheat worth knowing: he uses leather gloves when he's hitting. Here's the story, per the News & Record (hat tip Cut4):
"I loaned my buddy my pair of batting gloves," Wheat says, "and the next day we were in separate hitting groups and I didn't have any. I got a big blister on my hand, and I wasn't just going to go bare-handed."
Wheat's pickup truck was parked nearby, and he rummaged around in the cab and found a pair of work gloves.
Wheat went out and had a good game and -- because baseball players are a superstitious lot -- has continued wearing the work gloves since. He's probably not going to start a new craze, but hey, whatever works, right?
And who knows, if Wheat does keep hitting, he'll probably have more teammates asking to borrow his new set of gloves.