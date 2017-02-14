Mets captain David Wright open to position change, aiming for Opening Day return

Over the last two seasons, New York Mets captain David Wright has been limited to 75 games by a variety of injuries. Spinal stenosis allowed him to play only 38 games in 2015. Last season, surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck limited Wright to 37 games.

At the moment Wright is rehabbing from his neck surgery, and at spring training Tuesday, he told reporters his goal is to be ready for Opening Day.

Wright says the goal is Opening Day. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 14, 2017

Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters, including Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, that Wright has been able to run and swing a bat as part of his rehab. He's also taking ground balls at third base. Wright has not yet been cleared to throw, however, which is a significant hurdle in his rehab.

Here are more details from Ackert:

"He hasn't thrown in a long time, so we've got to get that arm back," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "That's why we've got to be careful, because if you force it, tendinitis can pop in there in a second. So, we'll bring him along slow on the throwing side." ... "I have been put on a shoulder strengthening program, that should be wrapping up here soon," Wright said. "And then I go on to a throwing program, which for position players shouldn't take that long to get going if everything is OK."

Ongoing back and neck problems have hampered Wright's throwing over the last few seasons. He's dropped his arm slot to limit discomfort, which has cost him arm strength and accuracy. You may remember that, during Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, Eric Hosmer's mad dash home was made possible by one of Wright's weaker than usual throws. Here's the play:

A strong and reliable arm is a necessity for a third baseman. They have a very long throw -- if you ever get a chance, go stand near third base on a baseball field just to see for yourself how long that throw is -- and if Wright's back and neck issues limit his throwing, a position change could be in the cards.

For what it's worth, Wright told Ackert he is "open to do anything that helps this team win," including a move to first base. Collins said a position change has not been discussed, however. Lucas Duda is entrenched at first base now, and top prospect Dominic Smith isn't far away and represents the first baseman of the future.

David Wright hopes to be ready for Opening Day. USATSI

The Mets are focusing on getting Wright healthy and ready to play third base. They have Jose Reyes, who played third during Wright's absence last season, plus Wilmer Flores as infield depth. Wright's neck surgery was very serious, plus his spinal stenosis is an ongoing issue that has to be managed, so he and the team figure to be very proactive with regular rest.

Wright, 34, hit .226/.350/.438 (110 OPS+) with seven home runs in those 37 games before undergoing neck surgery last year. The Mets owe him $67 million through 2020.

The Mets open the 2017 regular season at home against the Atlanta Braves on April 3.