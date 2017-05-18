Mets lose seventh straight game, and that might not be the worst part

The Mets came into Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks having dropped six in a row and on the brink of losing every game of their road trip. That's precisely what happened (ARI 5, NYM 4) ...

"That ball is gone! Chris Herrmann walks it off!"#DbacksSweeppic.twitter.com/vATHD6f4mg — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 17, 2017

That's an 11th-inning walkoff homer by Chris Herrmann, and the first walk-off bomb of Mr. Herrmann's career. It's the D-Backs' third walk-off win of 2017 and the Mets' third walk-off loss of the season. This loss also marks the first time the Mets have been at least seven games under .500 since September of 2014.

In matters related, the Mets also have eight players presently on the DL.

Want more disappointing news, Mets rooters? Wednesday occasioned another rough start for a certain beleaguered right-hander ...

Matt Harvey SP / N.Y. Mets (vs. ARI, 5/17) IP: 5 1/3 H: 6 R: 3 ER: 3 SO: 5 BB: 4 HR: 1

Matt Harvey's 2017 ERA now stands at 5.56 (he actually lowered it a bit with that outing above), and he's struck out 31 batters against 22 walks in 45 1/3 innings. Throw in some velocity loss, and Harvey may be pitching his way out of the rotation if this keeps up.