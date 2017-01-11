Mets name minor-leaguers invited to MLB spring training without Tim Tebow

Everyone's favorite minor-leaguer won't have a shot at the big-league Mets this spring

Normally an announcement like this wouldn't be big news, but here are the Mets' minor-league invites to spring training...

... take note of the absence of Tim Tebow's name.

[Oh and Mr. NOBODY CARES internet guy: within minutes of the Mets tweeting that there were already dozens of Twitter replies about Tebow]

Now, this isn't overly surprising in terms of performance. Tebow is a project coming off a subpar display in the Arizona Fall League and, generally, players of that ilk head straight to minor-league camp the following spring.

Where it is a tad bit surprising is the Mets signing Tebow has seemed a money-grab from the get-go and he would probably draw crowds and move merchandise at big-league spring training games.

The good news here seems to be that the Mets are putting his development as a player first.

Tebow, 29, hit .194/.296/.242 in the AFL, though he did hit .281 in his final nine games, ending on a high note. The AFL houses the top prospects in the majors, the majority of whom were in Double-A or Triple-A last season.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last five World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

