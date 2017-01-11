Mets name minor-leaguers invited to MLB spring training without Tim Tebow
Everyone's favorite minor-leaguer won't have a shot at the big-league Mets this spring
Normally an announcement like this wouldn't be big news, but here are the Mets' minor-league invites to spring training...
The following minor leaguer players will be invited to Major League #SpringTraining... ☀️🌴⚾️ pic.twitter.com/T46N4J8s4e— New York Mets (@Mets) January 11, 2017
... take note of the absence of Tim Tebow's name.
[Oh and Mr. NOBODY CARES internet guy: within minutes of the Mets tweeting that there were already dozens of Twitter replies about Tebow]
Now, this isn't overly surprising in terms of performance. Tebow is a project coming off a subpar display in the Arizona Fall League and, generally, players of that ilk head straight to minor-league camp the following spring.
Where it is a tad bit surprising is the Mets signing Tebow has seemed a money-grab from the get-go and he would probably draw crowds and move merchandise at big-league spring training games.
The good news here seems to be that the Mets are putting his development as a player first.
Tebow, 29, hit .194/.296/.242 in the AFL, though he did hit .281 in his final nine games, ending on a high note. The AFL houses the top prospects in the majors, the majority of whom were in Double-A or Triple-A last season.
