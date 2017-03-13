Mets' Noah Syndergaard has had bronchitis for six weeks, the Mets say

Earlier Monday, it was reported doctors couldn't diagnose Syndergaard's illness

Mets ace Noah Syndergaard has been getting in his work on the mound this spring, but he hasn’t been feeling 100 percent. In fact, he’s got a mysterious illness that has baffled his doctor. 

In terms of the Mets, Syndergaard is the ace who finished eighth in Cy Young voting last season, despite pitching much of the year with a bone spur in his elbow. He was 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 218 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings. The expectation is that he’d be able to work up over 200 innings now that he’s totally been stretched out at the big-league level. A lot of their playoff hopes count on Syndergaard being full go. 

Of course, this goes beyond the Mets. What could be making someone feel sick for six weeks that couldn’t be found by a doctor? It might be something small or minor, but it just sounds scary, doesn’t it? 

Later, though, manager Terry Collins said the Mets do have a diagnosis: 

I’m not sure why Syndergaard wouldn’t know the diagnosis or why bronchitis would linger for six weeks, but I’m not exactly a doctor (and if I were, I certainly haven’t examined him). 

At face value, this is a weird situation. Hopefully the illness doesn’t continue to linger. 

