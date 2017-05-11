Mets say closer Familia could be headed for surgery due to a shoulder clot

The Mets announced Thursday that closer Jeurys Familia has been diagnosed with an arterial clot in his right shoulder. He'll undergo tests in St. Louis and might be facing surgery.

Familia, 27, has had some arm problems before. In June 2013, he underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his throwing elbow, and in July 2014 he dealt with shoulder problems. This, though, is his most serious health issue.

Familia was suspended for 15 games under the league's domestic violence policy to start the season. Since being activated, he has pitched to 3.86 ERA (112 ERA+) in 9 1/3 innings. Over that span, though, he has issued seven unintentional walks and blown one of his four save opportunities. For his career, Familia owns a 151 ERA+ across parts of six big-league seasons. In 2016, he saved an MLB-leading 51 games and made the All-Star Game.

Familia's absence, even if he doesn't require surgery, figures to be a lengthy one. In the interim, Addison Reed will likely work as the team's closer.

The Familia injury is but the latest bit of misfortune for the Mets. At present, Steven Matz and Noah Syndergaard are on the disabled list and Matt Harvey recently served a suspension for his violation of team rules . As of Thursday, the Mets are one game below .500 and 5 1/2 games behind the Nationals in the NL East.