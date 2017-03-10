Mets' Tim Tebow on arrested stalker: I hope 'she gets the help she needs'

Mets farmhand and everyone’s favorite former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow completed his second big-league game of the spring Friday. He went 0 for 4 with a strikeout, meaning he has gone 0 for 7 with three strikeouts in his two scheduled big-league spring games. It’s not all too surprising, given his limited experience in pro ball after previously having not played past high school.

This wasn’t the biggest Tebow news on Friday, however. There was a woman arrested for allegedly stalking Tebow in Mets camp. From the New York Daily News:

According to a Port St. Lucie police incident/investigation report, the 29-year-old Tebow was stalked by a Colorado female named Michelle Marie Thompson, who told authorities she was in a “romantic” and “matrimonial” relationship with the former Heisman Trophy winner. Thompson, 36, of Arvada, Colo. was issued a trespass warning on Feb. 26 by Port St. Lucie Police and advised to leave the St. Lucie County area. But according to the police records, Thompson returned to the First Data Field spring training complex two days later, on Feb. 28, and was arrested for trespassing. She was transported to St. Lucie County Jail following the arrest and remains incarcerated, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office website.

Matrimonial? She thinks they are married? That’s certainly news to Tebow.

Also contained in the story was that this woman has a sticker on the back of her driver’s license that says “I [heart symbol] Jesus/Tim Tebow.” She was reportedly given a trespass warning twice but ignored it both times, continuing to return to Mets camp on the lookout for Tebow. When the authorities went through her car after the arrest, they found a copy of Tebow’s autobiography, Shaken.

Let’s keep in mind that Tebow is legitimately one of the nicest people on the face of the planet. As such, his comment isn’t surprising (nydailynews.com).

“I wish her the best and wish she gets the help she needs,” said Tebow, who added that he still feels safe connecting with fans.

Good on you and stay safe, Mr. Tebow.