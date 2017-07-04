Mets Triple-A pitcher suffers concussion after being attacked by a homeless man

Logan Taylor, a 25-year-old reliever for the Las Vegas 51s, the Mets' Triple-A affiliate, went through quite the ordeal this past weekend.

He was walking down the street in Salt Lake City when a homeless man apparently approached him and asked for his wallet. When Taylor declined and kept walking, the man hit Taylor in the back of the head with a tire iron. The assailant also had a sock full of rocks.

Taylor suffered a concussion and had to have more than five staples in his head. He's been placed on the DL, but he has been well enough to return to the team and seems to be in good spirits.

Thank you to everybody who has reached out to me to check on me, it has meant a lot and I'll be back out there soon. — Logan Taylor (@Loganreese36) July 4, 2017

Joshua Cruz, the homeless man who allegedly hit Taylor, was caught by police shortly after the incident and arrested on aggravated robbery and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement. Via Las Vegas Review Journal:

"At the very time the call was coming in, an officer that was right in the area was flagged down by people, and he tried to run away," [Salt Lake police detective Greg] Wilking said. "He was chased. He was told to drop the items he had, and then he turned around on the officer, and that's when another officer came on the scene and they used a Taser to take him into custody."

Taylor was an 11th-round pick in the 2012 draft out of East Oklahoma State. He has a 3.96 ERA in 38 2/3 innings this season for Las Vegas.