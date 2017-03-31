Mets will win 2017 World Series because our 'MLB The Show' simulation says so

Baseball simulations can be fun, especially when it’s interactive like the latest edition of “MLB The Show 17.” With the new season set to start on Sunday, we decided to simulate an entire year to get a taste of what might actually happen in real life come 2017.

But before we start the simulation, I dare you not to have chills down your spine watching this amazing intro:

We’re going to miss Vin Scully calling games. If that doesn’t get you fired up for the MLB season, I don’t know what will.

This year’s edition of “The Show” is as fun as I can remember. The graphics are amazing, and with Ken Griffey Jr. donning the cover, the folks over at Sony San Diego Studio decided to throw in a retro mode feature that brings back childhood memories.

Sony Playstation screeshot

That’s right: retro mode also features old-school players and a ton of other fun features for the casual player. Unfortunately, the retro look is not available for season mode. That’s a bummer.

Other features include a new story mode for “Road to the Show,” and the “Diamond Dynasty” mode has some upgrades that allow you to personalize just about everything. Most importantly, the franchise mode now allows you to interrupt your simulation in order to jump in game to quickly manage critical situations.

With all that said, it’s time to run our fancy little simulation to find out who wins it all. Let’s start with some notable moments from the season ..

All-Star Game rosters

National League starters: C Buster Posey ( San Francisco Giants ), 1B Wil Myers ( San Diego Padres ), 2B Jose Peraza ( Cincinnati Reds ), 3B Justin Turner ( Los Angeles Dodgers ), SS Corey Seager (Dodgers), LF Ryan Braun ( Milwaukee Brewers ), CF A.J. Pollock ( Arizona Diamondbacks ), RF Giancarlo Stanton ( Miami Marlins ), SP Max Scherzer ( Washington Nationals ).

Never in a million years would I have expected four players from teams at .500 and under in the starting lineup. You’ll see what I mean when you scroll down and read the final standings.

American League starters: C Jonathan Lucroy ( Texas Rangers ), 1B Edwin Encarnacion ( Cleveland Indians ), 2B Robinson Cano ( Seattle Mariners ), 3B Adrian Beltre (Rangers), SS Elvis Andrus (Rangers), LF Corey Dickerson ( Tampa Bay Rays ), CF Mike Trout ( Los Angeles Angels ), RF Mookie Betts ( Boston Red Sox ), Corey Kluber (Indians).

This lineup sounds about right for our simulation. We’d be nitpicking if we were to criticize any of the selections from a merit-based standpoint, but zero Royals? Do you actually expect the Kansas City faithful to drop the ball and not put any Royals into the starting lineup? Try again, “MLB The Show” simulation. Try again.

Oh, and the American League clobbered the National League 7-2 in the actual (simulated) game.

Home Run Derby

Check out the stacked lineup that participated in the 2017 Home Run Derby at Marlins Park:

‘MLB The Show’ screenshot

Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles mashed the most homers in one round (15), taking down Mike Trout of the Angels in the opening matchup. Machado was no match for Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins in the semifinals, who put on a show for the home crowd, besting the Orioles infielder 11-10. Stanton advanced to the final stage against Justin Turner of the Dodgers.

You can see how it played out here in an incredibly-sped-up highlight package:

Stanton edged Turner 12-11 in the final round to take home the silverware. Here he is celebrating the honor at a sold-out Marlins Park (a rare sight).

‘MLB The Show’ screenshot

Bonus points for leaking the All-Star Game batting practice jerseys, “MLB The Show.” I’m not quite sure why Stanton is wearing red in Miami, but I’ll take it. Here’s a GIF of Stanton just crushing it like a boss during the derby.

Notable trades

The award for the most jaw-dropping blockbuster deal of the non-waiver trade deadline went to the Orioles and Rays. Tampa Bay unloaded stud ace Chris Archer in return for a package that included Adam Jones . The rebuilding Chicago White Sox also made several moves before the deadline, most notably landing Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon .

Check out all of the notable trades here:

Orioles get: SP Chris Archer | Rays get: 2B Jonathan Schoop , CF Adam Jones, RP Tyler Clippard



SP Chris Archer | 2B , CF Adam Jones, RP White Sox get: CF Charlie Blackmon | Rockies get: RP Nate Jones , SS Tyler Saladino , SP Cory Luebke



CF Charlie Blackmon | RP , SS , SP Orioles get: RP Juan Nicasio | Pittsburgh Pirates get: LF Bryce Brentz



RP | LF White Sox get: SP Clay Buchholz | Philadelphia Phillies get: CF Charlie Tilson



SP | CF Indians get: RP Santiago Casilla | Oakland Athletics get: SP Ryan Merritt



RP | SP Red Sox get: RP Jason Grilli | Toronto Blue Jays get : RF Steve Selsky



RP | : RF Rockies get: C Welington Castillo | Orioles get: CF Raimel Tapia , SP German Marquez



C | CF , SP White Sox get: RP Sean Burnett | Phillies get: C Omar Narvaez



Now that the All-Star break and the trade deadline behind us, the only thing left to worry about was the playoff picture. Here’s how it all played out ...

Final standings

AL EAST W L AL CENTRAL W L AL WEST W L x-Red Sox 106 56 x-Indians 100 62 x-Rangers 94 68 Blue Jays 86 76 y-Tigers 90 72 y-Astros 86 76 Rays 80 82 Royals 74 88 Mariners 84 78 Yankees 77 85 White Sox 69 93 Angels 81 81 Orioles 70 92 Twins 64 98 Athletics 60 102

NL EAST W L NL CENTRAL W L NL WEST W L x-Nationals 94 68 x-Cubs 96 66 x-Dodgers 105 57 y-Mets 90 72 Cardinals 86 76 y-Giants 88 74 Braves 86 76 Pirates 79 83 D-Backs 77 85 Marlins 81 81 Brewers 73 89 Rockies 66 96 Phillies 62 100 Reds 66 96 Padres 60 102

Clinched division: x; Clinched wild card: y

A couple of things stand out to me here:

The Dodgers finished the season with the best record in the NL at 105-57, while the Red Sox finished with the best record in baseball at 106-56. There were a whopping three 100-win teams in this rendition of the simulation. The Indians cracked 100 to win the AL Central.



Three teams finished with 100-plus losses, and it was the usual suspects: the A’s (60-102), the Padres (60-102), and the Phillies (62-100). Hopefully those three teams land gems in the draft to get them back to relevance.



You might notice that the Blue Jays finished with the same record as the Houston Astros but didn’t make it into the postseason. That’s because Houston defeated Toronto in a one-game playoff for the right to meet the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card Game.



but didn’t make it into the postseason. That’s because Houston defeated Toronto in a one-game playoff for the right to meet the in the AL Wild Card Game. What in the world happened to the Orioles? I mean, trading for Chris Archer came at a steep price, but I certainly didn’t expect them to spiral downward in the standings -- not after last season.



The Braves’ 86-76 record also sticks out like a sore thumb here, especially considering the fact that they were in full rebuild mode entering the season. Atlanta finished only two games out of the final wild-card spot.



Playoff bracket

And the World Series goes to ...

Despite failing to win the NL East, the New York Mets worked their way out of wild-card spot to win the World Series. They fell one game shy of playing the maximum of 19 postseason games (1-0 vs. SF, 3-2 vs. LAD, 4-2 vs. WAS, 4-3 vs. BOS). It’s also worth noting that the simulation had them beating two of the three 100-win teams in baseball. That sure is a mighty impressive feat.

It was Steven Matz who outdueled Drew Pomeranz in a pivotal Game 7 to bring the World Series trophy back to Queens for the first time since the Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry team of 1986. Coincidentally, Gooden, Strawberry and Co. took down the Red Sox to win it all that season. As for Matz, he went the distance, allowing only one run on six hits while striking out six to pick up his third win of the postseason.

‘MLB The Show’ screenshot

Jay Bruce came up big with a two-run home run in Game 7 and finished 2 for 4 with the homer, three RBI and a run scored. He homered twice during the series, drove in five runs and finished with a .458 batting averaging -- it was enough to earn World Series MVP honors.

Jay Bruce! The Mets! World Series champs!

That’s right, Mets fans. Bask it in. Your team will almost certainly lift the Commissioner’s Trophy come late October/early November. Our video game simulation says so. “MLB The Show” knows all. Here’s (virtual) photographic proof:

‘MLB The Show’ screenshot

Notable awards

The Mets won the World Series without having breakout seasons from any of their star players. With the season in the books, here is how all the big awards played out: