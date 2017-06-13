Mets' Yoenis Cespedes leaves game vs. Cubs with heel injury

During Monday night's Cubs-Mets game (CHC-NYM GameTracker), Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was forced to leave the game with what the team later announced as a sore left heel.

Cespedes was recently activated from the disabled list despite his saying that he wasn't yet 100 percent. Cespedes was on the DL from April 28 through June 10 with a strained left hamstring. He also dealt with some left quad problems earlier in this season, so it's possible all of these issues are related. No doubt, the Mets will be in for heavy criticism for possibly rushing Cespedes back should this latest injury send him back to the DL.

This season, Cespedes is batting a productive .278/.369/.625, but injuries have limited him to just 21 games thus far. This past offseason, the Mets re-signed Cespedes to a four-year, $110 million contract.