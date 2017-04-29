Michael Conforto is doing everything he can to stay in the Mets' lineup

Young Mets outfielder Michael Conforto has a ton of talent. He was a starter by the end of 2015, when the Mets won the NL pennant. He struggled last season and the Mets went out and traded for Jay Bruce, so with Curtis Granderson and Yoenis Cespedes (not to mention Juan Lagares) already in house, Conforto has been squeezed out of regular playing time.

Or at least he had. Through the Mets' first 13 games, Conforto only got 22 plate appearances, only starting three times. Thanks to some injuries, he started his ninth consecutive game on Saturday and, boy, he's making it awfully tough for Terry Collins to leave him out of the lineup when the Mets return to full outfield health.

Conforto came through with the big blow in the Mets' 5-3 win over the Nationals on Saturday:

He later tacked on some insurance with this opposite field shot off a left-hander:

Stellar.

In all, Conforto was 3 for 4 with two homers and a stolen base on the day. Not bad, eh? He's now hitting .333/.410/.706 with six homers and 12 RBI in just 61 plate appearances this season.

Lucas Duda returns to first base in the very near future, which has already kicked Jay Bruce back to the outfield (with T.J. Rivera manning first in the meantime). Curtis Granderson has been getting everyday playing time. Bruce will continue to get it. Juan Lagares is in the mix, but we've seen the Mets' comfort with bringing him off the bench. Still, once Yoenis Cespedes returns from the DL, the Mets have Cespedes, Bruce, Granderson and Conforto for three outfield spots.

Obviously Cespedes will play everyday when he's not injured. The streaky Bruce has been good enough so far -- even if he's cooled off -- that he probably should keep playing everyday. The 36-year-old Granderson, however, is hitting .133/.180/.229 in 89 plate appearances this season. He's a heck of a human being, has the lofty pay check and an excellent career, but Conforto is the superior player at this point.

Let's hope the Mets keep the 24-year-old Conforto in the lineup, regardless of if that means benching Granderson. Conforto is too good and exciting to be relegated to pinch-hitting duty.