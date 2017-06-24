Mike Moustakas has a chance to blow Royals' home run record out of the water

Remember Steve Balboni? Many will. Many won't. The stocky first baseman/designated hitter had a quick run as the Kansas City Royals ' primary power hitter in the mid- to late-'80s, averaging 29 home runs per season from 1984-87 in K.C. He won a ring as part of that 1985 Royals team, hitting .320 in the World Series.

In that same season, Balboni hit 36 home runs.

Almost amazingly -- given what we've grown accustomed to seeing since -- that mark still stands as the club record. That's right, no Royals player has ever reached even 37 home runs.

To put in perspective how amazingly low this is, here's a nugget: Seven teams in MLB history have had at least three players hit 36 or more home runs in a single season, including the 2016 Baltimore Orioles and 2015 Toronto Blue Jays . A whopping 89 have had at least two players do so. The Royals have had only one in any season in their entire existence, per Baseball-Reference.

We bring this up not to mock the Royals' franchise -- even Royals fans have to think it's rather hilarious -- but instead to throw our eyes squarely on Mike Moustakas and maybe even Salvador Perez this season.

Moustakas has done a whole lot of trottin' this season. USATSI

Perez has 15 home runs on the season. The Royals have played 73 games through Saturday. That puts him on pace for 33 home runs this season. So if he ups his pace, he could get there. Even if he falls short, there have only been 11 individual seasons in Royals history with at least 30 home runs.

Moustakas is the one with the real shot at the record. He's already more than halfway there. With 19 homers in 73 Royals games, Moose is on pace for 42 bombs. So he's got a buffer zone in there. He's even mixing in lefty-lefty homers off Chris Sale :

That screams history's on the way, doesn't it?

Compounding matters here is the recent report that the Royals aren't looking to sell in front of the trade deadline. Moustakas is a free agent after this season, so if the Royals were out of contention, he'd be a prime candidate to be dealt. They're playing good baseball right now, and it appears he's staying put. So the home run record is on the table.

Should Moose get to 40, the Royals would finally join every other team in baseball with a 40-homer season.

Here are the single-season record-holders for the other 29 franchises:

San Francisco Giants , 73. Barry Bonds, 2001

St. Louis Cardinals , 70. Mark McGwire, 1998

Chicago Cubs , 66. Sammy Sosa, 1998

New York Yankees , 61. Roger Maris, 1961

Oakland Athletics , 58. Jimmie Foxx, 1932

Detroit Tigers , 58. Hank Greenberg, 1938

Philadelphia Phillies , 58. Ryan Howard , 2006

Arizona Diamondbacks , 57. Luis Gonzalez , 2001

Seattle Mariners , 56. Ken Griffey Jr., 1997 and 1998

Pittsburgh Pirates , 54. Ralph Kiner, 1949

Blue Jays, 54. Jose Bautista , 2010

Boston Red Sox , 54. David Ortiz , 2006

Orioles, 53. Chris Davis , 2013

Cincinnati Reds , 52. George Foster, 1977

Cleveland Indians , 52. Jim Thome , 2002

Texas Rangers , 52. Alex Rodriguez , 2001

Atlanta Braves , 51. Andruw Jones , 2005

Milwaukee Brewers , 50. Prince Fielder , 2007

San Diego Padres , 50. Greg Vaughn, 1998

Chicago White Sox , 49. Albert Belle, 1998

Minnesota Twins , 49. Harmon Killebrew, 1969

Los Angeles Dodgers , 49. Shawn Green, 2001

Colorado Rockies , 49. Todd Helton, 2001; Larry Walker, 1997

Los Angeles Angels , 47. Troy Glaus, 2000

Houston Astros , 47. Jeff Bagwell, 2000

Washington Nationals , 46. Alfonso Soriano, 2006

Tampa Bay Rays , 46. Carlos Pena, 2007

Miami Marlins , 42. Gary Sheffield, 1996

New York Mets , 41. Carlos Beltran , 2006; Todd Hundley, 1996

Some fun trivia in there, no? Here's hoping Moustakas gets to 40 this season, giving the Royals fans something every other fan base has had in an individual, regular-season player.