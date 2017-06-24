Mike Moustakas has a chance to blow Royals' home run record out of the water
Believe it or not, the Royals' record for home runs in a season is 36
Remember Steve Balboni? Many will. Many won't. The stocky first baseman/designated hitter had a quick run as the Kansas City Royals ' primary power hitter in the mid- to late-'80s, averaging 29 home runs per season from 1984-87 in K.C. He won a ring as part of that 1985 Royals team, hitting .320 in the World Series.
In that same season, Balboni hit 36 home runs.
Almost amazingly -- given what we've grown accustomed to seeing since -- that mark still stands as the club record. That's right, no Royals player has ever reached even 37 home runs.
To put in perspective how amazingly low this is, here's a nugget: Seven teams in MLB history have had at least three players hit 36 or more home runs in a single season, including the 2016 Baltimore Orioles and 2015 Toronto Blue Jays . A whopping 89 have had at least two players do so. The Royals have had only one in any season in their entire existence, per Baseball-Reference.
We bring this up not to mock the Royals' franchise -- even Royals fans have to think it's rather hilarious -- but instead to throw our eyes squarely on Mike Moustakas and maybe even Salvador Perez this season.
Perez has 15 home runs on the season. The Royals have played 73 games through Saturday. That puts him on pace for 33 home runs this season. So if he ups his pace, he could get there. Even if he falls short, there have only been 11 individual seasons in Royals history with at least 30 home runs.
Moustakas is the one with the real shot at the record. He's already more than halfway there. With 19 homers in 73 Royals games, Moose is on pace for 42 bombs. So he's got a buffer zone in there. He's even mixing in lefty-lefty homers off Chris Sale :
That screams history's on the way, doesn't it?
Compounding matters here is the recent report that the Royals aren't looking to sell in front of the trade deadline. Moustakas is a free agent after this season, so if the Royals were out of contention, he'd be a prime candidate to be dealt. They're playing good baseball right now, and it appears he's staying put. So the home run record is on the table.
Should Moose get to 40, the Royals would finally join every other team in baseball with a 40-homer season.
Here are the single-season record-holders for the other 29 franchises:
San Francisco Giants
, 73. Barry Bonds, 2001
St. Louis Cardinals , 70. Mark McGwire, 1998
Chicago Cubs , 66. Sammy Sosa, 1998
New York Yankees , 61. Roger Maris, 1961
Oakland Athletics , 58. Jimmie Foxx, 1932
Detroit Tigers , 58. Hank Greenberg, 1938
Philadelphia Phillies , 58. Ryan Howard , 2006
Arizona Diamondbacks , 57. Luis Gonzalez , 2001
Seattle Mariners , 56. Ken Griffey Jr., 1997 and 1998
Pittsburgh Pirates , 54. Ralph Kiner, 1949
Blue Jays, 54. Jose Bautista , 2010
Boston Red Sox , 54. David Ortiz , 2006
Orioles, 53. Chris Davis , 2013
Cincinnati Reds , 52. George Foster, 1977
Cleveland Indians , 52. Jim Thome , 2002
Texas Rangers , 52. Alex Rodriguez , 2001
Atlanta Braves , 51. Andruw Jones , 2005
Milwaukee Brewers , 50. Prince Fielder , 2007
San Diego Padres , 50. Greg Vaughn, 1998
Chicago White Sox , 49. Albert Belle, 1998
Minnesota Twins , 49. Harmon Killebrew, 1969
Los Angeles Dodgers , 49. Shawn Green, 2001
Colorado Rockies , 49. Todd Helton, 2001; Larry Walker, 1997
Los Angeles Angels , 47. Troy Glaus, 2000
Houston Astros , 47. Jeff Bagwell, 2000
Washington Nationals , 46. Alfonso Soriano, 2006
Tampa Bay Rays , 46. Carlos Pena, 2007
Miami Marlins , 42. Gary Sheffield, 1996
New York Mets , 41. Carlos Beltran , 2006; Todd Hundley, 1996
Some fun trivia in there, no? Here's hoping Moustakas gets to 40 this season, giving the Royals fans something every other fan base has had in an individual, regular-season player.
