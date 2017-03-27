Mike Trout once pulled a prank on the Angels' pitching coach that cost him $1,500

Angels center fielder Mike Trout is many things. The best player in baseball. A two-time MVP. The closest thing we’ve seen to Mickey Mantle since Mickey Mantle. Trout is truly amazing.

At the same time, Trout is on the quiet side, which is perhaps why he isn’t more popular. It’s not just a West Coast thing. Ken Griffey Jr. played in Seattle in the 1990s and was a megastar everyone loved. Trout doesn’t have the same appeal for whatever reason.

That said, those who know Trout say he’s a funny guy known to play pranks on his friends and teammates. Evidence: Trout convinced the son of Mike Butcher, Angels pitching coach from 2007-15, to run up $1,500 worth of in-app purchases in the game Clash of Clans.

$1,500 on in-app purchases! Goodness. Trout has a $144.5 million contract though, plus who knows how much more coming once he becomes a free agent in four years. I’m guessing he didn’t have any trouble paying Butcher back.