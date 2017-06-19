Minor-league opponent trolls Tim Tebow over an entire series

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow now plays baseball for the Mets organization. He's presently in Low-A. His team recently played another team. The names hardly matter. That other team did this:

So they're putting up a background photo of Tebow weeping over sports outcomes and referring to each player in the lineup as "Not Tim Tebow." We may as well include a photo of the mascot doing something in the same vein. Here that is:

I've caught the Tebow fever. pic.twitter.com/l0UeNOqHQw — Charlie T. RiverDog (@charlieriverdog) June 17, 2017

OK, there that is. This sort of thing went on all weekend, it seems. During this same series, Tebow accidentally threw his bat into the stands. In case that's something you want to click on, here.

