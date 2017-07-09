MLB All-Star Game 2017: Eight things to know about the 2017 Futures Game

MIAMI -- The Futures Game, baseball's annual showcase of the game's minor league prospects, took place Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park. Each year the Futures Game serves as the official open of All-Star week.

Team USA held on for a 7-6 win Sunday (box score) though the World Team made it very interesting. They chipped away after falling behind 7-0 and had the tying run on base when the game ended. USA is now 12-7 all-time in the Futures Game, which is of course meaningless. They do have bragging rights thought. Here are eight takeaways from the 2017 Futures Game.

Ex-Marlin puts on a show in BP

Batting practice at the Futures Game is always one of the most low-key fun events during the All-Star break. Many prospects at the Futures Game are playing in a big league park for the first time, so they muscle up and try to hit the ball as far as possible.

The batting practice star Sunday was San Diego Padres first base prospect Josh Naylor , a former first round pick by the All-Star host Miami Marlins . They traded him to San Diego in last summer's Andrew Cashner trade. Here is one of Naylor's second deck batting practice bombs.

Padres first baseman Josh Naylor hammers a couple of baseballs during Futures Game BP. pic.twitter.com/rgak4CPkoU — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) July 9, 2017

Naylor is hitting .297/.361/.452 with eight home runs in 72 games at High Class-A this year. Other notable BP display belonged to Chicago Cubs outfielder Eloy Jimenez , Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada , Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna , and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lewis Brinson .

Honeywell breaks out his screwball, named MVP

Tampa Bay Rays righty Brent Honeywell , the starter for Team USA, broke out his trademark screwball in the first inning of the Futures Game. He used it to strike Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo looking. Here's the screwball in action:

That looks like a curveball, but it's a screwball. That pitch has some bend in on the left-handed batter before diving away. Honeywell uses his screwball regularly too. It's not a gimmick pitch. It's part of his everyday arsenal.

Honeywell, by the way, was named the Larry Doby Award winner (Futures Game MVP). He allowed one hit and struck out four in two scoreless innings. Here are his four strikeouts:

The 22-year-old Honeywell has a 4.19 ERA with 119 strikeouts and 26 walks in 92 1/3 innings this season, mostly at Triple-A. Those numbers undersell how good he can become. Honeywell has a deep arsenal and the Rays really know how to turn young arms into productive big leaguers.

Kopech lights up the radar gun

White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech , who came over from the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade, is one of the hardest throwers in the minors, if not the hardest thrower. He regularly tops 100 mph and has thrown as hard as 110 mph with a crow hop.

Kopech did not disappoint during the Futures Game. Here is the 100.7 mph heater he used to strike out Moncada, his fellow White Sox prospect and Chris Sale trade-mate.

Kopech topped out at 100.8 mph during his one inning of work in the Futures Game -- that was the hardest pitch thrown by any pitcher Sunday -- and four of his seven fastballs cleared the century mark. Kopech's slowest fastball was 99.3 mph. Goodness.

Vlad Jr. showed the goods

Last week Baseball America named Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- yes, son of that Vlad Guerrero -- the second best prospect in baseball behind Moncada, and it was easy to see why at the Futures Game. The 18-year-old Vlad Jr. went on 2 for 4 with two runs scored Sunday, and for his first hit, he turned around a 99.2 mph fastball for a line drive single to left field. His second hit was a hard grounder up the middle.

I can not describe in words what I'm feeling when I see my son playing in the #FuturesGame. Thanks God for the blessings!@MLB @MiLB pic.twitter.com/K4CAy3nE09 — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) July 9, 2017

Again: Guerrero is only 18! He was facing probably the best pitching he's ever faced in his life Sunday, and he looked like a seasoned vet at the plate. I guess that's not surprising. Vlad Jr. is hitting .316/.409/.480 with 21 doubles, seven homers, and more walks (40) than strikeouts (34) in 71 Single-A games this year.

A hometown Marlin had a good game

Only three players had multiple hits in Sunday's Futures Game: Vlad Jr., New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido , and Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson . Anderson went 2 for 4 with a double down the line and one strikeout in the game.

Hometown hero Brian Anderson has day's first extra-base hit. Greets Cal Quantrill with double past diving Devers at 3B. #Marlins — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) July 9, 2017

The Futures Game is nothing but a showcase. There's nothing on the line other than bragging rights. It's always cool to see the hometown prospect had a good game in front of his future (hometown) fans, however. Sunday was surely a special day for Anderson.

Acevedo got knocked around

The tallest player on either team in the Futures Game was New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Acevedo , and he also had the toughest night on the mound. Acevedo, the man they call Big Sunday, allowed three runs on four hits in the fourth inning for the World Team. The first five batters squared him up really well. Acevedo also didn't miss many bats despite topping out at 97.9 mph.

Domingo Acevedo wasn't missing many bats. Generated one swing and miss in 21 pitches, three runs and four hits in an inning. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 9, 2017

There's always "that guy" at an event like this, the highly touted youngster who comes out and struggles. It happens. Acevedo has a 3.09 ERA with 107 strikeouts and only 23 walks in 99 innings this season. He'll be fine.

McMahon made the defensive play of the game

Colorado Rockies prospect Ryan McMahon is a third baseman by trade, though he has been dabbling at first base this year, and he finished the Futures Game at that position. He made a splendid catch at the dugout railing in foul territory to record the 26th out of the game. Check it out:

Very nice. And dangerous! McMahon needs a little more help than that from the dugout, guys.

McMahon also made a nice play for the 27th and final out of the game, when he came off the bag to receive a throw, and was still able to reach out and apply the tag on the runner. Considering Team USA had a 7-0 lead early, the Futures Game sure had an exciting finish.