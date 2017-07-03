MLB All-Star Game 2017: Mookie Betts to replace injured Mike Trout as AL starter

Angels center fielder Mike Trout has, of course, been sidelined with torn thumb ligaments since late May. Trout was also recently voted in as a starting outfielder for the American League All-Star team. While Trout is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon, he's not going to be able to take part in the Midsummer Classic in Miami. Here's what GM Billy Eppler said Monday in a release from the club:

"We are extremely proud of Mike for his election to the All-Star Team. It is a great accomplishment and it reflects his exceptional performance and contribution not only to the Angels but the game of baseball. However, unfortunately, based on the timeline established for Mike to return from his thumb injury, he will be rehabilitating into the All-Star Break and will therefore not be able to participate in the All-Star festivities. We share in our fans, and Mike's, disappointment and we look forward to his return to our everyday roster."

Trout on Monday will report to High-A Inland Empire, where the plan will be to begin his minor-league rehab assignment. The Angels hope to have him back early in the second half. The two-time AL MVP has batted .337/.461/.742 this season with 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 47 games.

Soon thereafter, MLB confirmed that Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts would replace Trout in the AL starting lineup. As Jeff Fletcher notes, that's because Betts logged the most votes among AL All-Star reserves. The 24-year-old Betts this season is batting .286/.364/.509 while adding lots of value on the bases and in the field.