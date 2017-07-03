MLB All-Star Game 2017: Reds All-Star Zack Cozart owed a donkey by Joey Votto
It's time for Reds teammate Joey Votto to pay up
As noted in this very space, Reds first baseman Joey Votto recently told his teammate, shortstop Zack Cozart, that he'd buy him a donkey if he made the All-Star team ...
Mr. Votto was apparently quite serious and took the rather drastic step of campaigning for Cozart while in donkey garb ...
Well, on Sunday MLB unveiled the full NL and AL rosters, and whaddya know ...
Thanks in large part to some career-best numbers at the plate, Cozart is indeed an All-Star, and that means Votto now owes him a donkey. Speaking of which, here's a tantalizing possibility ...
Yep, Votto deservingly made the cut as an NL reserve, so he'll be with Cozart in Miami. Perhaps on the red carpet, we'll bear unworthy witness to a donkey presentation? Developing, people.
#DonkeyPresentation
