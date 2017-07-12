MLB All-Star Game 2017 score: Robinson Cano's extra-inning homer powers AL over NL
On Tuesday night, Major League Baseball played its 88th All-Star Game at Marlins Park, appropriately located in Miami, Florida. The American League defeated the National League by a 2-1 final, celebrating an extra-innings win thanks to a 10th-inning homer by Robinson Cano of the Mariners.
Cano's home run was the first extra-inning blast in exactly 50 years -- Tony Perez, who, coincidentally, threw out one of the game's first pitches, was the last to do it:
The AL took the lead in the fifth when a Miguel Sano blooper landed in right field and plated Jonathan Schoop. The NL later tied it up on a sixth-inning home run from Yadier Molina.
The American League has won the last five meetings. Since 1997, the National League has only three wins in the Midsummer Classic.
