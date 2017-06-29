MLB All-Star Game: Rodgers, Moncada highlight 2017 Futures Game Rosters

With the 2017 All-Star Game nearing, it's about the time of the year where Major League Baseball fills in the blanks on the other aspects of the festivities. That includes the Futures Game, an exhibition that purports to pit the best prospects from the United States against the best prospects from the rest of the world.

This year's Futures Game will take place on July 9 (at 4pm ET) at Miami Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. The teams were announced on Thursday, as part of a joint effort between the league, the teams, MLB.com, and Baseball America.

Let's take a look at the rosters, beginning with Team USA:

Pitchers (10)

Beau Burrows , Detroit Tigers



, Jon Duplantier , Arizona Diamondbacks



, Jack Flaherty , St. Louis St. Louis Cardinals



, St. Louis Foster Griffin , Kansas City Royals



, Jimmy Herget , Cincinnati Reds



, Brent Honeywell , Tampa Bay Rays



, Michael Kopech , Chicago White Sox



, Triston McKenzie , Cleveland Indians ,



, , A.J. Puk, Oakland Athletics



Tanner Scott , Baltimore Orioles



Catchers (2)

Zack Collins , Chicago White Sox



, Chicago White Sox Chance Sisco , Baltimore Orioles



Infielders (8)

Brian Anderson , Miami Marlins



, Miami Marlins Bo Bichette , Toronto Blue Jays



, Nick Gordon , Minnesota Twins



, Rhys Hoskins , Philadelphia Phillies



, Scott Kingery , Philadelphia Phillies



, Philadelphia Phillies Ryan McMahon , Colorado Rockies



, Brendan Rodgers , Colorado Rockies



, Colorado Rockies Nick Senzel , Cincinnati Reds



Outfielders (5)

Lewis Brinson , Milwaukee Brewers



, Derek Fisher , Houston Astros



, Corey Ray , Milwaukee Brewers



, Milwaukee Brewers Bryan Reynolds, San Francisco Giants



Kyle Tucker , Houston Astros



The top prospect here is Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers, ranked no. 10 overall by MLB.com. Rodgers has the chance for five average or better tools, and could well reach the majors before next season ends.

Other standouts include White Sox righty Michael Kopech, Brewers outfielders Lewis Brinson and Corey Ray, Reds third baseman Nick Senzel, Rays starting pitcher Brent Honeywell, and Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette, who is the youngest player on the squad.

As for Team World:

Pitchers (10)

Domingo Acevedo , New York Yankees



, Yadier Alvarez , Los Angeles Dodgers



, Jaime Barria, Los Angeles Angels



Luis Escobar, Pittsburgh Pirates



Tayron Guerrero , Miami Marlins



, Miami Marlins Jonathan Hernandez , Texas Rangers



, Jairo Labourt , Detroit Tigers



, Detroit Tigers Cal Quantrill , San Diego Padres



, Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves



Thyago Vieira , Seattle Mariners



Catchers (2)

Francisco Mejia , Cleveland Indians



, Cleveland Indians Tomas Nido , New York Mets



Infielders (8)

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros



Rafael Devers , Boston Red Sox



, Mauricio Dubon , Milwaukee Brewers



, Milwaukee Brewers Lucius Fox , Tampa Bay Rays



, Tampa Bay Rays Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays



Jr., Toronto Blue Jays Yoan Moncada , Chicago White Sox



, Chicago White Sox Josh Naylor , San Diego Padres



, San Diego Padres Amed Rosario , New York Mets



Outfielders (5)

Ronald Acuna , Atlanta Braves



, Atlanta Braves Estevan Florial , New York Yankees



, New York Yankees Eloy Jimenez , Chicago Cubs



, Victor Robles , Washington Nationals



, Alex Verdugo , Los Angeles Dodgers



There's probably no need to introduce White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada (ranked the no. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB.com), since he participated in last year's Futures Game, too. However, it's worth noting he's part of a loaded infield, alongside Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (no. 3) and Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (12).

One last name that almost certainly sounds familiar: yes, that's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays third-base prospect who is the youngest player in the game. He was born in March 1999.

The Futures Games, giving a glimpse of tomorrow today. And making us all feel ancient in the process.