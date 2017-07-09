MLB All-Star Game: Eye-catching home run sculpture from many angles at Marlins Park
We're in Miami for the All-Star Game, so let's check out the unique home run sculpture
MIAMI -- I've long held the belief that one of the many things that makes baseball the best sport is that the venues all have a lot more character. At least they do nowadays with the days of the cookie-cutter, multi-sport stadiums mostly in the rearview. Some of the reason here is that there's wiggle room with the dimensions, unlike basketball, football, soccer, hockey, etc. The outfield dimensions in particular give ballparks the chance to break out of norms and create something really fun.
Specifically when it comes to Marlins Park, the most unique feature isn't due to the outfield dimensions but instead immediately over the wall in left center. It's the incredibly polarizing home run sculpture.
The sculpture was created by artist Red Grooms in time for the opening of the ballpark in 2012. It's got flamingos, seagulls, palm trees, flowers and, of course, marlins. It's an oddity for sure, but I personally don't think it's an eyesore or anything. For me, it's a feature of Marlins Park, while many others -- again, it's polarizing -- hate it.
"It's meant to make you smile," Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria said back in 2012. "It's meant to entertain. It's meant to be a rallying point in the ballpark, and that's exactly what it is."
Again, many don't smile. But many do, myself included. It's in action after a home run for 32 seconds. Since we're in Marlins Park for the All-Star Game festivities, let's take a look at the thing from all around it:
And now, thanks to a fan on YouTube, here's the sculpture in action:
To reiterate, it's not for everybody, but it's unique and that's one of the traits of what makes baseball venues so special.
