MLB All-Star Game: Eye-catching home run sculpture from many angles at Marlins Park

MIAMI -- I've long held the belief that one of the many things that makes baseball the best sport is that the venues all have a lot more character. At least they do nowadays with the days of the cookie-cutter, multi-sport stadiums mostly in the rearview. Some of the reason here is that there's wiggle room with the dimensions, unlike basketball, football, soccer, hockey, etc. The outfield dimensions in particular give ballparks the chance to break out of norms and create something really fun.

Specifically when it comes to Marlins Park, the most unique feature isn't due to the outfield dimensions but instead immediately over the wall in left center. It's the incredibly polarizing home run sculpture.

The sculpture was created by artist Red Grooms in time for the opening of the ballpark in 2012. It's got flamingos, seagulls, palm trees, flowers and, of course, marlins. It's an oddity for sure, but I personally don't think it's an eyesore or anything. For me, it's a feature of Marlins Park, while many others -- again, it's polarizing -- hate it.

"It's meant to make you smile," Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria said back in 2012. "It's meant to entertain. It's meant to be a rallying point in the ballpark, and that's exactly what it is."

Again, many don't smile. But many do, myself included. It's in action after a home run for 32 seconds. Since we're in Marlins Park for the All-Star Game festivities, let's take a look at the thing from all around it:

The view from on the field, first-base line. Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

From the second deck down the right-field line. Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

Down the left field line, we start to see the depth of the sculpture. Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

As you get closer, you can see the separation of the four main pieces. Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

Still closer, there's an even better appreciation for the separation in the large pieces.

From behind, a good look at the large marlin that spins around on a home run. Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

Obviously this isn't of the sculpture, but directly behind it lies a very nice view of the Miami skyline. Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

Finally, this is from the other side, just about as close as you can get from the right field seating area. Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

And now, thanks to a fan on YouTube, here's the sculpture in action:

To reiterate, it's not for everybody, but it's unique and that's one of the traits of what makes baseball venues so special.