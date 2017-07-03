MLB All-Star snub? Jansen blames Dodgers fans for Seager, Turner not being starters

MLB on Sunday rolled out the full AL and NL rosters for the upcoming 2017 All-Star Game in Miami. Among other things, we learned Zack Cozart of the Reds and Nolan Arenado of the Rockies would be the NL starters at shortstop and third base, respectively. By extension, we learned that Corey Seager and Justin Turner of the Dodgers would not be NL starters. Regarding that particular reality, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen had some rather pointed thoughts ...

Kenley Jansen on Seager and Turner not getting voted to start: "I'll say it loud and clear again. It's the Dodger fans' fault." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 3, 2017

OK. That quote leaves very little room for interpretation. On the one hand, Jansen's not wrong. After all, the starters in each league are determined by fan vote, and the Dodgers, despite being on pace for 107 wins, playing in a massive market and leading the majors in attendance, don't have one All-Star starter. Saying that falls on the fans is thus a defensible stance. That said, it's not typically something a player points out to the media. Jansen, though, decided to bring the heat.

As for the merits of his implied argument -- that Seager and Turner deserve starting nods -- it's not so simple. If you prioritize in-season performance for All-Star voting, then it's not hard to justify taking Cozart over Seager. As for Turner, he's been baseball's best third baseman on a rate basis, but injuries have limited him to just 58 games played this season. It's fair to discount his overall value accordingly. In a sense, the Dodgers have thrived because of their immense depth, and what happened on Sunday is in some ways a reflection of that.

In any event, Seager made the roster as a reserve, and Turner is up for the final vote. Maybe Dodger fans will heed the prodding of Mr. Jansen and click early and often next to Mr. Turner's name. But does he want it?

Asked if he'll campaign to win the fan vote, Justin Turner said "I feel like I've been campaigning for the past three months." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) July 3, 2017

Yeah, he wants it. Your move, Dodger fans.