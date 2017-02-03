MLB commish expects to suspend Mets' Familia by Opening Day over assault case

MLB will suspend Jeurys Familia before Opening Day. USATSI

Back in October, New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia was arrested at his New Jersey home after police found reason "to believe domestic violence had occurred." Familia's wife had a scratch on her chest and a bruised cheek.

The case against Familia was dismissed in December, in part because his wife asked for the charges to be dropped. He is still subject to discipline under MLB's domestic violence policy, however, and his suspension will be announced in the coming weeks:

The league's domestic violence policy allows commissioner Manfred to suspend players without criminal charges or even an arrest. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended 30 games last year after an alleged domestic violence incident at his Florida home even though he wasn't arrested or charged.

Reports indicate Familia is likely to be suspended at least 30 games. He would become the fourth player to be suspended under the relatively new domestic violence policy, joining Chapman, Jose Reyes (51 games), and Hector Olivera (82 games). Reyes was arrested and the case was dismissed. Olivera was found guilty of assault and sentenced to 10 days in jail.

It was never really a question of "if" Familia would be suspended. That was guaranteed to happen as soon as he was arrested. The question is "how long." The Mets needed bullpen help as it is this offseason. With Addison Reed taking over as closer during Familia's suspension, the need for another reliever is even greater.