MLB commissioner 'convinced' Marlins will be sold, possibly to group with Derek Jeter

Despite plenty of sale news and rumors, the Miami Marlins remain available and on the market. A handshake agreement fell apart earlier this year for political reasons. Then, a few weeks ago, Jeb Bush backed out of a deal to purchase the team, reportedly due to a power struggle with partner Derek Jeter.

During a recent MLB Network radio interview, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he is "convinced" the Marlins will be sold at some point, possibly to a group that includes Jeter. Tagg Romney, son of former presidential nominee Mitt Romney, is also a candidate. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald has Manfred's comments:

"There is an amazing amount of interest actually," Manfred told Craig Mish and Jim Bowden in an interview on Sirius XM Radio. "People kind of focused on the Jeter group and Romney group. There are other interested buyers out there. There is by no means just those two. They are the furthest along. They've made robust offers, both of them. I remain of the view that one of them is probably the most likely to end up as the new owner of the team. Even if it's not one of those two, I am convinced the Marlins are going to sell." Would baseball like to find a way to get Jeter involved? "I am a huge fan of Derek, professionally and personally," Manfred said. "He went to Cuba with us at the beginning of last season. Was a great ambassador for the game. Him being involved with a club would be an asset. [But] what we really want, what we really want, is the most stable, well financed group to take over the Marlins, so that baseball in South Florida can be a success to the fans."

Manfred said he and the Marlins hope to have some clarity "well before the trade deadline," which would seem to indicate things should begin to take shape pretty soon. The trade deadline is July 31. Keep in mind the All-Star Game will be at Marlins Park this year as well, which could impact when sale details are released.

The Marlins are expected to sell for well over $1 billion when it's all said and done. Owner Jeffrey Loria purchased the team for $158.5 million back in 2002.