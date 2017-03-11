MLB commissioner Rob Manfred denies this could be the final World Baseball Classic

The 2017 World Baseball Classic is now underway and gosh, we’ve already seen some classic games. Team USA narrowly beat underdog Colombia on Friday . Italy mounted a miraculous five-run comeback in the ninth inning against Mexico earlier in the week. Israel has become the tournament’s Cinderella team. The WBC has been a lot of fun.

That said, back in November rumors circulated that this could be the final WBC if there isn’t an uptick in revenue . MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who is in Japan for the WBC, shot those reports down this week. Here’s what he told the Associated Press:

“The WBC will be broadcast in 182 countries,” Manfred said in Tokyo. “This will be a $100 million event over this brief less-than-two-week period. From Day 1, while it was a profitable event from the beginning, it has really grown in terms of its revenue significance and it’s popularity around the world.”

The biggest knock against the WBC over the years has been MLB player participation. This year bona fide megastars like Clayton Kershaw, Mike Trout, and Bryce Harper all passed on the event. Noah Syndergaard was not shy about saying he passed on the WBC so he could focus on this season with the Mets. Italy was unable to woo Anthony Rizzo, who played for their 2013 squad. Drawing the best players has been an issue.

Where else can you see compelling baseball games in early March? USATSI

Ultimately, there’s no good time for the WBC, and as long as it coincides with spring training, players are going to decline invitations. There’s not much MLB and the MLBPA can do about that. Even without the best of the best, the WBC is still very popular, if not in the USA than worldwide. Fans overseas are really, really into it. The apathy you see in the United States doesn’t seem to exist anywhere else.

The WBC has, once again, been undeniably entertaining thanks to compelling games in early March. It’s a great way to grow the game globally, and even if casual MLB fans aren’t into it, it’s still a great thing for baseball long-term.