MLB commissioner Rob Manfred meets with Indians to discuss Chief Wahoo logo

Discussions are ongoing, Manfred said

An ongoing source of controversy in baseball is the Indians' ongoing use of the Chief Wahoo logo. For the uninitiated, here's the logo in question:

The team has, without much acknowledgment, de-emphasized Wahoo in recent years, but it's still an occasional part of the team's uniform. As for the league, MLB addressed the issue in passing during last year's ALCS, but now it appears that commissioner Rob Manfred and the team are having more in-depth discussions about the use of Wahoo ....

The Indians were of course just awarded the 2019 All-Star Game, so presumably there will be some clarity on this front well before that. If recent hints and cultural trends are any guide, then Wahoo may not be used in any official capacity for much longer.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

