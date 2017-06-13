MLB Draft results: Here's what Astros did with Cardinals' picks from hacking scandal

Back in January, MLB announced discipline for the Cardinals related to the hacking scandal. Years ago a Cardinals front office employee, former scouting director Chris Correa, hacked into the Astros proprietary database and viewed information related to draft prospects and trade talks. That's corporate espionage and Correa was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

As part of the MLB-imposed discipline, the Cardinals had to pay the Astros $2 million in restitution, as well as hand over their top two 2017 draft prospects. The Cardinals forfeited their first round pick to sign Dexter Fowler, which means their second and third picks went to Houston. On Monday, the 'Stros used those picks on day one of the 2017 draft. Here's who they selected.

56th overall: Texas A&M RHP Corbin Martin

MLB.com ranked Martin as the 32nd best prospect in the draft class, so the Astros got themselves a nice little steal with that 56th overall selection. Here is a piece of MLB.com's scouting report:

Martin struck out twice as many batters as he allowed baserunners (in the Cape Cod League) while dealing at 95-96 mph and scraping 98 with his fastball, and he has operated at 91-95 as a starter this spring. His curveball can be just as nasty, featuring plenty of power and depth at its best, and he also can get swings and misses with his mid-80s slider. Considering he has spent almost all of his college career as a reliever, he has surprising feel for a changeup that could become a solid third offering if he uses it more.

Because he has a changeup, it stands to reason the Astros will give Martin a chance to start in pro ball. Even if he is reliever long-term, sending him out as a starter would allow him to accumulate innings to continue his development. Martin is a power arm and the 'Stros have had success turning guys like that into big leaguers in recent years.

75th overall: Arizona 2B J.J. Matijevic

Similar to Martin, MLB.com ranks Matijevic higher than where the Astros selected him. MLB.com had him as the 62nd best prospect in the draft class. Here is part of their scouting report:

Scouts always thought he had raw power, and he's finally learning to turn on the ball and pull it, showing the pop needed for his profile. He'll need to hit because as a below-average runner and below-average defender, he is likely limited to first base, with an outside shot of being able to handle left field. In either case, his bat will have to play in order for him to advance.

This spring Matijevic authored a .383/.436/.633 batting line with 10 home runs in 59 games. Interestingly enough, the Astros announced him as a second baseman in the draft, which indicates they're going to give him a chance to stick on the middle infield even though the scouting report isn't a fan of his defense.

Because they forfeited their top pick to sign Fowler and had to send their top two draft picks to the Astros, the Cardinals did not pick until the third round in the 2017 draft. Their first pick was the 94th overall selection. They used that pick on Cal State Fullerton RHP Scott Hurst, who MLB.com did not rank among the top 200 prospects in the draft class.