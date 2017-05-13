MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Astros take down Yankees again

We don't get our usual full slate of games on a Friday night, as the Phillies-Nationals game was rained out. Still, 14 games will do. Stick here for everything you need to know from the action across the league, as we'll be bringing you more updates throughout the night.

Games

Houston Astros 5, New York Yankees 1 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 4, Seattle Mariners 0 (box score)

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

Minnesota Twins 1, Cleveland Indians 0 (box score)

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals , postponed

McAstros take down Yankees

Easily the best series of the weekend in terms of the two teams' records heading in is the Astros visiting the Yankees. On Thursday, the Astros took the series opener on the strength of Dallas Keuchel 's arm and Carlos Correa 's bat, among other things.

On Friday, two players with a "Mc" to start their last names did in the Yankees, including an old friend.

Former Yankees/current Astros catcher Brian McCann came through with the big blow of the game, a three-run blast in his old stomping grounds:

Familiar territory for Brian McCann. pic.twitter.com/VTH9UbZLTf — MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2017

Though the Astros would tack on two more -- with the red-hot Correa going 2 for 5 with a double, run and RBI -- McCann's shot was more than enough, given how well Lance McCullers pitched.

The young McCullers worked six scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking none while only allowing four hits. The outing moves McCullers' ERA to 2.98 on the season and he has 57 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings. In seven big-league seasons, the elder Lance McCullers never made an All-Star team. At this rate, Junior is gonna top him at age 23.

The Astros move to 25-11, which is the best record in baseball.

Sano keeps slugging

Twins youngster Miguel Sano entered Friday hitting .304/.441/.667. He's been punishing the baseball on a regular basis, as he leads the majors in average exit velocity by a wide margin, for example.

Friday, he kept things going on the same track:

Right on cue with the on-screen graphic! Perfect.

Sano becomes the fastest Twins player to 10 home runs in a season (32 games) since 1986, when Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett needed only 23 games to get there, per Dustin Morse of Twins' communications.

The blast would be all the Twins needed, as Ervin Santana continued his unbelievable season. He did walk five, but he didn't allow a run in seven innings of work while striking out four. The bullpen threw up two scoreless innings as well and the Twins take the game from the Indians in Cleveland. Santana's ERA is down to 1.50 on the year.

Quick hits