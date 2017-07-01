MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Braves' Foltynewicz flirts with no-hitter vs. A's

Before we get to Friday's recap of the day in baseball, make sure you check out the Jonah Keri podcast, which includes some fun stories from veteran baseball scribe Jayson Stark. Now here's everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Friday's scores

Tampa Bay Rays 6, Baltimore Orioles 4 in 10 innings (box score)

San Francisco Giants 13, Pittsburgh Pirates 5 (box score)

Boston Red Sox 7, Toronto Blue Jays 4 in 11 innings (box score)

New York Mets 2, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 5, Chicago Cubs 0 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 3, Miami Marlins 1 (box score)

New York Yankees 13, Houston Astros 4 (box score)

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas Rangers 7 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals 8, Washington Nationals 1 (box score)

Kansas City Royals 8, Minnesota Twins 1 (box score)

Colorado Rockies 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 3 (box score)

Atlanta Braves 3, Oakland Athletics 1 (box score)

Seattle Mariners 10, Los Angeles Angels 0 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers 10, San Diego Padres 4 (box score)

Cleveland Indians at Detroit Tigers - POSTPONED (will be made up during Sept. 1 doubleheader)

Folty flirts with no-hitter

We came dangerously close to seeing the second no-hitter of the season Friday night. Braves righty Mike Foltynewicz took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the A's before Matt Olson broke it up with a solo home run. Here's the video:

No Braves pitcher has thrown a no-hitter since Kent Mercker back in 1994. They somehow went all those years with Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz without a no-hitter.

The A's, meanwhile, still have not been no-hit since 1991. Every other team in baseball has been no-hit at least once since the Athletics were last no-hit.

Edinson Volquez threw the only no-hitter of the season (so far) back on June 3. He no-hit the Diamondbacks.

Bullpen melts down in Rangers' walk-off loss

Tough loss for the Rangers on Friday. Tough, tough loss. They took a two-run lead into the ninth inning agianst the last place White Sox, but Matt Bush couldn't nail down the save. The inning went:

Adam Engel single to center.

single to center. Omar Narvaez flies out to center.

flies out to center. Willy Garcia singles to right.

singles to right. Alen Hanson singles to center, Engel scores.

singles to center, Engel scores. Melky Cabrera doubles down the right field line, pinch-runner Tim Anderson and Hansen score.

Going into that ninth inning, the Rangers had a 90.6 percent chance to win the game, according to FanGraphs. Melky's walk-off double -- which landed close enough to the line that it was reviewed -- improved the White Sox's chances of winning from 33.3 percent to, well, 100 percent. Here's the video:

The Rangers lead all teams with 16 blown saves this season. Yes, they have more blown saves than the Nationals (13).

Rockies snap losing streak in Gray's return

At long last, the Rockies are back in the win column. They snapped their eight-game losing streak in the series opener with the D-Backs on Friday night. Staff ace Jon Gray returned from his broken foot in that game. He'd been out since April. Here's how his night went:

Jon Gray SP / Colorado IP: 6 H: 7 R: 2 ER: 2 BB: 1 K: 10

Pretty darn good, I'd say. The Rockies are very glad to have him back. Their young starters have been really good overall this season, though they've started to crash back to Earth a bit the last week or two. Gray should help stabilize things. If nothing else, he helped snap his team's long losing streak Friday night.

MLB sets new single-month home run record

June 2017 is officially the most home run happy month in baseball history. Blue Jays slugger Justin Smoak crushed the 1,070th home run of the month Friday night. It was a three-run blast off Red Sox righty Doug Fister . Here's the video:

The previous single-month home run record was 1,069 (duh) back in May 2000. Not surprisingly, more home runs are being hit this year than ever before. Here are the top five homer-per-game rates in history:

2017: 1.26 2000: 1.17 2016: 1.16 1999: 1.14 2004: 1.12

Keep in mind home run rates tend to increase as the season progresses, not decrease. The weather warms up, plus a lot of young and inexperienced pitchers get called up in September. The ball is not going to stop flying out of the park anytime soon.

Knebel sets new strikeout record

Brewers closer Corey Knebel , the best reliever no one is talking about this year, set a new strikeout record Friday night. He has now struck out at least one batter in 40 consecutive appearances.

With that K, @coreyknebel29 has set a new MLB single-season record for relievers with a strikeout in 40 consecutive games! pic.twitter.com/A0S2ZEoe0e — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 1, 2017

The previous record was not held by a modern strikeout machine like Craig Kimbrel or Aroldis Chapman , or even Billy Wagner. No, it was held by Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter. He had a strikeout in 39 straight outings in 1977. Sutter is an all-time great, obviously, but there are so many more strikeouts now than there were back then. I'm surprised the record stood that long.

Knebel, by the way, now has 13 saves on the season with a 1.13 ERA. He's struck out 68 batters in 39 2/3 innings.

Manager fight in San Diego

It's not often you see two managers get into on the field, but that's exactly what happened between the Dodgers and Padres on Friday. It all started with alleged sign stealing. Alex Wood thought Jose Pirela was stealing signs from second base, and eventually the two managers started yelling at each other. Then this happened:

Yep, Dave Roberts eluded an umpire -- two umpires, really -- and shoved Andy Green. The benches and bullpens cleared, though there was no more physical contact. Roberts was ejected. Green was not.

Something tells me Roberts will get a phone call from MLB in the near future. His wallet will probably be a little lighter too.

Joe West hit with ball from stands

At Miller Park on Friday, veteran umpire Joe West was hit in the back of the head by a baseball thrown from the stands. He was stationed at first base. Here's the video:

Tonight's @Marlins-Brewers game is on hold for a bit after umpire Joe West was hit in the head by something thrown from the stands. pic.twitter.com/PBc2zqHzJy — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 1, 2017

Fortunately West was okay and remained in the game. There's no word on whether security found who threw the ball, though I imagine it's only a matter of time. That person has surely attended their final MLB game.

Abreu finally goes deep at home

Here's a fun fact: Jose Abreu has zero home runs at home this season. All 13 home runs prior to Friday night were hit on the road. Here are his home-road splits:

Home: .311/.370/.386 with 0 HR

.311/.370/.386 with 0 HR Road: .287/.330/.590 with 13 HR

Good average and good on-base percentage at home, but no power. Weird!

Well, Abreu is homer-less at home no more. He cranked his 14th home run of the season Friday night, and it came in the comfy confines of Gauranteed Rate Field. To the action footage:

Something tells me that won't be the last time Abreu goes deep at home this season.

deGrom loses no-hitter on tough-luck triple

Sure, it was only the fifth inning, but Mets righty Jacob deGrom was working on a no-hitter against the Phillies on Friday night. He had no-hit stuff going and has for a few weeks now. deGrom went into Friday's game having allowed three runs (two earned) total in his last three starts and 25 innings.

You'll notice I used the past tense. deGrom had a no-hitter going Friday. He lost it when Curtis Granderson lost a routine fly ball in the lights and allowed it to fall in for an Andrew Knapp triple. Here's the video:

According to Statcast, similar batted balls are caught 99 percent of the time. 99 percent!

Curtis Granderson had a 99% catch probability on the fly ball he did not catch which broke up Jacob deGrom's no-hitter.



(Via: @statcast) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 1, 2017

Odds are deGrom would not have thrown a no-hitter Friday night anyway. It still stinks to lose it on a hit like that.

Ramos hits first homer of 2017

Last year catcher Wilson Ramos had an incredible season cut short by injury. He suffered a torn ACL in September when he jumped to catch a throw from the outfield. The Nationals missed him dearly in the postseason.

Ramos signed with the Rays during the offseason, and earlier this week, his returned to the lineup after completing his knee rehab. On Friday, he smacked his first home run of the year:

The Rays came into Friday only one game back of the second wild card spot. Even if Ramos doesn't hit like he did last year, he still represents a pretty significant upgrade behind the plate for Tampa Bay.

Quick hits