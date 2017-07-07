MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Bryant snaps out of mini-power funk
Plus Dexter Fowler rejoins the Cardinals, the Jays get a pitcher back and more from Friday baseball
Friday brings us a stuffed slate of MLB action, so let's jump right in ...
Friday's games
Chicago Cubs
6,
Pittsburgh Pirates
1 (GameTracker)
San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies , 6:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals , 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees , 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays , 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers , 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins , 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals , 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies , 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks , 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants , 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Bryant comes up big in Cubs win
First off, you are fortunate if you missed the first three innings of the Pirates-Cubs game on Friday afternoon. It was the sloppiest baseball you'll see at the big-league level. There were errors on simple plays, walks, ridiculously-high pitch counts, and a double-digit number of runners left on base, and it was a 0-0 score through three innings and roughly 90 minutes. Yuck.
Things did pick up though, notably on the Cubs' end. With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Ben Zobrist singled, Kris Bryant tripled and Anthony Rizzo homered. In the span of three hitters with two outs, the Cubs now had a 3-0 lead.
Bryant would later crush this home run to give the Cubs more breathing room:
.@KrisBryant_23 nearly got up and out of Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/0cgnCoCDLs— MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2017
He would later add another homer. So Bryant was 4 for 5 with a triple, two home runs, four RBI and three runs. Decent day, eh?
Bryant was actually in a power slump heading into the game. He hadn't homered since June 22. In that time, Bryant was hitting .243/.378/.351 and he saw his slugging percentage on the season drop from .522 to .502. In Friday's win, Bryant pushed his slugging percentage up to .534, the highest it has been since June 13.
Francona to miss All-Star Game
Indians manager Terry Francona has been dealing with some health issues in recent days, and now he'll miss the upcoming All-Star Game. The Indians have confirmed that Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat. Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills will replace Francona as manager of the AL All-Star team and be assisted by Rays manager Kevin Cash. Francona of course was in line to manage the AL All-Stars since he led the Indians to the pennant last season.
Quick hits
- Cubs president Theo Epstein says the team isn't likely to make a major addition leading up to the non-waiver trade deadline.
- MLB on Friday named seven replacement players to the NL and AL All-Star rosters.
- The first-place Brewers are reportedly in the market for starting pitchers.
- Thursday night reminded us that the Diamondbacks have serious closer concerns.
- Jim Callis reports that the Reds signed No. 2 overall draft pick Hunter Greene just prior to Friday's deadline.
- The Cardinals have activated OF Dexter Fowler from the DL and optioned OF/1B Jose Martinez back to Triple-A.
- Angels SP Matt Shoemaker (forearm) has been diagnosed with posterior interosseous nerve syndrome and has been shut down for seven to 10 days. He's been sidelined since June 14.
- The Braves have placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the DL with a bacterial infection.
- The Blue Jays have activated SP Aaron Sanchez from the DL.
- The Astros have activated SP Charlie Morton from the DL.
- The Rays have activated INF Brad Miller from the DL and placed INF Tim Beckham on the DL with a sprained left ankle.
- The Nationals have placed OF Michael Taylor on the DL with a right oblique strain.
- The Twins have placed 1B Joe Mauer on the DL with a left side low back/lumbar strain.
