MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Bryant snaps out of mini-power funk

Friday brings us a stuffed slate of MLB action, so let's jump right in ...

Friday's games

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 (GameTracker)

Bryant comes up big in Cubs win

First off, you are fortunate if you missed the first three innings of the Pirates-Cubs game on Friday afternoon. It was the sloppiest baseball you'll see at the big-league level. There were errors on simple plays, walks, ridiculously-high pitch counts, and a double-digit number of runners left on base, and it was a 0-0 score through three innings and roughly 90 minutes. Yuck.

Things did pick up though, notably on the Cubs' end. With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Ben Zobrist singled, Kris Bryant tripled and Anthony Rizzo homered. In the span of three hitters with two outs, the Cubs now had a 3-0 lead.

Bryant would later crush this home run to give the Cubs more breathing room:

He would later add another homer. So Bryant was 4 for 5 with a triple, two home runs, four RBI and three runs. Decent day, eh?

Bryant was actually in a power slump heading into the game. He hadn't homered since June 22. In that time, Bryant was hitting .243/.378/.351 and he saw his slugging percentage on the season drop from .522 to .502. In Friday's win, Bryant pushed his slugging percentage up to .534, the highest it has been since June 13.

Francona to miss All-Star Game

Indians manager Terry Francona has been dealing with some health issues in recent days, and now he'll miss the upcoming All-Star Game. The Indians have confirmed that Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat. Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills will replace Francona as manager of the AL All-Star team and be assisted by Rays manager Kevin Cash. Francona of course was in line to manage the AL All-Stars since he led the Indians to the pennant last season.

