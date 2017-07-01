MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: New single-month home run record set

Before we get to Friday's recap of the day in baseball, make sure you check out the Jonah Keri podcast, which includes some fun stories from veteran baseball scribe Jayson Stark. Now here's everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Friday's scores

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

New York Mets 2, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 5, Chicago Cubs 0 (box score)

Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

New York Yankees at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Atlanta Braves at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

Cleveland Indians at Detroit Tigers - POSTPONED (will be made up during Sept. 1 doubleheader)

MLB sets new single-month home run record

June 2017 is officially the most home run happy month in baseball history. Blue Jays slugger Justin Smoak crushed the 1,070th home run of the month Friday night. It was a three-run blast off Red Sox righty Doug Fister . Here's the video:

The previous single-month home run record was 1,069 (duh) back in May 2000. Not surprisingly, more home runs are being hit this year than ever before. Here are the top five homer-per-game rates in history:

2017: 1.26 2000: 1.17 2016: 1.16 1999: 1.14 2004: 1.12

Keep in mind home run rates tend to increase as the season progresses, not decrease. The weather warms up, plus a lot of young and inexperienced pitchers get called up in September. The ball is not going to stop flying out of the park anytime soon.

deGrom loses no-hitter on tough-luck triple

Sure, it was only the fifth inning, but Mets righty Jacob deGrom was working on a no-hitter against the Phillies on Friday night. He had no-hit stuff going and has for a few weeks now. deGrom went into Friday's game having allowed three runs (two earned) total in his last three starts and 25 innings.

You'll notice I used the past tense. deGrom had a no-hitter going Friday. He lost it when Curtis Granderson lost a routine fly ball in the lights and allowed it to fall in for an Andrew Knapp triple. Here's the video:

According to Statcast, similar batted balls are caught 99 percent of the time. 99 percent!

Curtis Granderson had a 99% catch probability on the fly ball he did not catch which broke up Jacob deGrom's no-hitter.



Odds are deGrom would not have thrown a no-hitter Friday night anyway. It still stinks to lose it on a hit like that.

Ramos hits first homer of 2017

Last year catcher Wilson Ramos had an incredible season cut short by injury. He suffered a torn ACL in September when he jumped to catch a throw from the outfield. The Nationals missed him dearly in the postseason.

Ramos signed with the Rays during the offseason, and earlier this week, his returned to the lineup after completing his knee rehab. On Friday, he smacked his first home run of the year:

The Rays came into Friday only one game back of the second wild card spot. Even if Ramos doesn't hit like he did last year, he still represents a pretty significant upgrade behind the plate for Tampa Bay.

